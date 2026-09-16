Home / Crypto News / Blockchain News / ZEC Price Jumps 10% as Zcash Vote Backs 25-Second Blocks and Bitcoin-Style Halvings

ZEC Price Jumps 10% as Zcash Vote Backs 25-Second Blocks and Bitcoin-Style Halvings

Coingapestaff
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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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ZEC Price Jumps 10% as Zcash Vote Backs 25-Second Blocks and Bitcoin-Style Halvings

Highlights

  • Nearly 2.4 million ZEC participated, with 99.9% backing 25-second blocks.
  • About 98.9% voted to keep Zcash’s bitcoin-style halving schedule unchanged.
  • Zcash Labs is funding Ledger support for shielded ZEC transactions.
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Zcash price surged over 10% following a governance vote by the NU7 community that favored a quicker halving schedule and increased blocks per hour. At press time, ZEC was trading near $1,248.34, up about 12% over 24 hours, even as Bitcoin slipped toward $75,800.

Zcash Vote Backs Faster 25-Second Blocks

Nearly 2.4 million ZEC took part in the NU7 vote, out of about 3.6 million eligible tokens at the snapshot. The turnout was about two-thirds of the available supply, exceeding the organizers’ participation threshold of 1 million ZECs.

Around 99.9% of all ZECs that participated in the surveys agreed to a reduction in the block time from 75 seconds to 25 seconds. A faster rate of block generation can provide faster confirmation times for transactions and improved overall network performance.

The voting process was also privacy-oriented, mirroring Zcash’s shielded voting pool of Ironwood. The ballots were encrypted and divided into 16 segments, allowing the validators to verify the count without being able to see the individual balances or votes.

Holders Preserve Bitcoin-Style Halving Schedule

Around 98.9% of the voting ZECs voted to keep the same halving model. This implies that rewards for mining will continue to decline at periodic intervals, not gradually over time.

The decision maintains Zcash’s monetary policy to follow Bitcoin’s fixed halving structure. Holding voters also passed by 96.6% to postpone reissuance by the Network Sustainability Mechanism until February 2031.

That process takes at least 60% of transaction fees out of circulation and eventually returns those coins via block rewards. Under the system, the maximum supply of ZECs is fixed.

Another 99.3% of voting ZEC supported shipping NU7 as soon as possible. Features not ready by the September 30 deadline could be left out rather than delaying the full upgrade.

ZEC Price Rises as Network Developments Add Support

The vote coincided with a notable Zcash price rally, which was outweighed by the broader cryptocurrency market sentiment. ZEC benefited as Bitcoin declined following the failure of the CLARITY Act in Washington.

Zcash Labs also announced that it has received funding to implement shielded pool support on Ledger hardware wallets. The integration would include the ability to use the same hardware wallet system for private storage of ZECs.

The vote may not mean a change of the NU7 immediately, as these approved features need to be tested and implemented by the developers. Nevertheless, the outcome provides developers with a definite direction for block time, halvings and the next upgrade schedule.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.