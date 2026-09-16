Home / Crypto News / BREAKING: Ondo Finance Becomes First Tokenization Company to Join DTCC Fund/SERV Network

BREAKING: Ondo Finance Becomes First Tokenization Company to Join DTCC Fund/SERV Network

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Ondo’s Oasis Pro Markets Secures FINRA to Offer Tokenized U.S

Highlights

  • Ondo becomes the first tokenization company to join DTCC Fund/SERV, connecting with traditional fund distributors.
  • Fund/SERV processes more than 85% of U.S. mutual fund activity, connecting Ondo with established financial infrastructure.
  • Oasis Pro can connect with fund companies and wealth platforms without building separate technical integrations.
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Ondo Finance has become the first tokenization company to join DTCC’s Fund/SERV network, giving its tokenized fund business a direct connection to established distributors across the U.S. investment market.

Oasis Pro Markets Connects to Fund/SERV

Ondo Finance announced that its subsidiary, Oasis Pro Markets, has joined DTCC’s Fund/SERV platform as a member. The U.S.-registered broker-dealer distributes tokenized investment products and will use the network to connect with traditional financial firms.

Fund/SERV is the entity in the center of fund processing in the USA. DTCC operates over 85% of the transaction volume in the United States for mutual funds.

Membership gives Oasis Pro a common connection to fund companies, wealth platforms and service providers. Previously, reaching different firms could require separate integrations.

The network handles several parts of fund operations, including transaction confirmations, reconciliation and distributions. Account information, tax reporting and regulatory reporting also move through the infrastructure.

Ondo Targets Wider Distribution for Tokenized Funds

The arrangement creates a route for Ondo’s tokenized funds to reach distributors that already use Fund/SERV. Ondo can therefore connect digital investment products with infrastructure familiar to traditional fund companies.

“We’re excited to be the first tokenization platform to become part of Fund/SERV,” Ondo President Ian De Bode said.

One standardized connection enables Oasis Pro to connect to various companies without having to integrate with each separately, said De Bode.

DTCC Managing Director Talia Klein also spoke about the increasing relationship between traditional and digital markets.

“Ondo’s participation in Fund/SERV demonstrates how established industry infrastructure can support the next phase of market evolution,” Klein said.

Ondo Builds Out Tokenized Securities Business

Ondo has been expanding its tokenized securities operations beyond the DTCC connection. Oasis Pro can mint Ethereum-based tokens backed by underlying securities that regulated custodians hold.

As earlier reported by CoinGape, SBI Group also plans to offer Ondo financial products through its tokenized platform. The planned setup will support SBI’s JPYSC stablecoin for settlement and collateral.

Meanwhile, Ondo has launched Ondo Network for tokenized financial markets. The system separates trade execution, validation and settlement while supporting tokenized assets and stablecoin settlement.

Ondo has also worked on bringing U.S. securities onchain. Earlier projects included tokenized exposure linked to BlackRock’s iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and Micron Technology shares.

For more insights, explore the best platforms for trading tokenized stocks and fractional ETFs as traditional equities move onchain.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.