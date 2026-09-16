Home / Crypto News / Hedera Joins BlackRock, Ripple and Chainlink in Shaping UK Tokenised Markets

Hedera Joins BlackRock, Ripple and Chainlink in Shaping UK Tokenised Markets

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Hedera Price Set for Explosive 30% Rally as Bulls Trigger Breakout

Highlights

  • The FCA and Bank of England published FS26/1, summarising 123 responses and confirming a path from sandbox to permanent authorisation.
  • Faster collateral mobility, not 24/7 trading, dominated feedback, with a joint UK tokenisation roadmap due later in 2026.
  • Hedera's live UK track record via Archax gives its interoperability, governance, and auditability pitch real weight.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

The UK’s UK wholesale tokenization landscape just moved a step closer to reality. On September 14, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Bank of England published Feedback Statement FS26/1.

It summarized 123 responses to their May Call for Input on tokenizing wholesale markets.

What FS26/1 Actually Said, and Why Collateral Is the Real Prize

Respondents delivered one consistent message: temporary regimes discourage investment. Firms pushed the regulators to move from sandboxes and pilots toward full production.

Hedera was among the respondents, alongside BlackRock, Ripple, and Chainlink, and used the window to put three priorities on the record: interoperability, governance, and auditability.

Hedera’s public statement was pointed. “Regulatory clarity isn’t enough,” the network said. “Trust lives at the infra layer.”

The FCA and Bank of England received input from a wide field. Asset managers, banks, market infrastructure firms, and blockchain protocols all submitted views.

The two regulators now plan to publish a joint UK wholesale tokenization roadmap later in 2026, with target dates for each workstream.

The regulators accepted that demand. They confirmed that the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS) already permits scalable live activity. A “clear pathway” to permanent authorization will follow.

HM Treasury also intends to prepare for further Digital Gilt Instrument (DIGIT) issuances if the first, set to run on HSBC Orion in Q1 2027, succeeds.

Collateral dominated the feedback. Respondents rarely cited 24/7 trading as a standalone benefit. Instead, they focused on faster collateral mobility.

The regulators cited a US report finding that market participants hold an average of 7% excess collateral as a buffer. Tokenization could shrink that buffer considerably.

Ripple has separately backed the UK’s £33 billion tokenization plan through HM Treasury’s Wholesale Digital Markets Taskforce, signaling how seriously the industry is treating this roadmap.

The Bank of England is also developing a synchronization service so tokenized assets can settle in central bank money. It targets 2028.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s formal mandate on stablecoins and digital money has already set the expectation that sterling settlement assets will anchor the next phase of wholesale infrastructure.

Where Hedera Sits in the UK Production Stack

Hedera is not a new name in UK regulated finance. FCA-regulated exchange Archax has issued tokenized money market funds on Hedera’s Token Service, covering products from Aberdeen, State Street, Fidelity, and LGIM.

In July 2025, Archax, Lloyds Banking Group, and Aberdeen completed what they described as a UK-first FX collateral transaction, using tokenized MMF units and tokenized gilts on Hedera.

That live collateral track record is what gives Hedera’s FS26/1 submission weight. The tokenized BlackRock MMF shares issued by Archax on Hedera placed the network inside a regulated UK custody and settlement workflow before the consultation even opened.

Hedera is competing in a crowded field. Canton and private bank chains dominate many wholesale bank pilots.

LSEG’s partnership with Kraken’s parent to tokenize UK stocks shows how quickly the equity-tokenization race is moving.

The FCA’s crypto authorization gateway opens on 30 September 2026, with the full cryptoasset regime following in October 2027.

On the same day FS26/1 was published, the FCA also opened a separate Call for Input on tokenized gold. Responses close 23 October 2026.

The UK FCA’s tokenized gold and commodities framework moves in parallel with the wholesale roadmap, and Hedera’s auditability argument applies equally to gold collateral.

The joint roadmap expected later in 2026 is the next event to watch. It will carry target dates for each workstream. Miss that roadmap window and this is a one-day policy story.

Hit it, with Hedera-relevant workstreams on collateral, interoperability, and audit, and it becomes a months-long infrastructure thesis.

Looking for the best crypto analysis website options? Start here. Traders looking for their next play are watching the xAI odds this October closely.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
BREAKING: Kraken Parent Payward Confirms Bringing Hyperliquid Perps to US, HYPE Price Surges
Circle Launches Arc Blockchain for Payments and Tokenized Financial Markets
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Bleed $450M After Senate Blocks CLARITY, Biggest Outflow Since June
CLARITY Act Eyes Second Chance At Senate Cloture Vote As Surprising Details Unfold
Bitget Opens VIP 7 Access to High-Volume Traders in 8th Anniversary Campaign

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Bitcoin faces pressure as BlackRock and Ark unload BTC amid bearish predictions, while firms like Metaplanet and Strategy buy the dip.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest To Beat BlackRock, Fidelity In SEC Tokenized Fund Race
BlackRock's Robert Mitchnick Says Bitcoin's Macro Case Is Getting Stronger

BlackRock’s Robert Mitchnick Says Bitcoin’s Macro Case Is Getting Stronger
Bitcoin Whales Have Moved $5B into BlackRock ETFs in Tax-Deferred Swaps

Bitcoin Whales Have Moved $5B into BlackRock ETFs in Tax-Deferred Swaps
JPMorgan Adds XRP Exposure, Expands BlackRock Bitcoin & ETH ETFs Holdings

BREAKING: JPMorgan Adds XRP Exposure, Expands BlackRock Bitcoin & ETH ETFs Holdings
BlackRock, Mastercard, Visa, SBI Group, StanChar & Others Named Circle's Arc Validators

BlackRock, Mastercard, Visa, SBI Group, StanChar & Others Named Circle’s Arc Validators
Just-In: BlackRock Tokenizes $311B Cash Series on Ethereum

Just-In: BlackRock Tokenizes $311B Cash Series on Ethereum

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.