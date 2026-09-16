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Home / Crypto News / FOMC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates Sept. 16: Will Warsh Defy Trump With Fed Rate Hike Today?
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FOMC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates Sept. 16: Will Warsh Defy Trump With Fed Rate Hike Today?

FOMC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates Sept. 16: Will Warsh Defy Trump With Fed Rate Hike Today?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 56 minutes ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

FOMC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates Sept. 16: The September FOMC meeting will be the subject of focus today as the Fed sends out new clues about the trajectory of interest rates. The FOMC will make their rate decision at 2:00 PM ET, and a press conference after the decision will shed light on the central bank’s outlook.

The call and new economic forecasts, plus the Fed’s “dot plot” are the sources investors are watching for in determining Fed next steps. The market is pricing in over 90% odds of a Fed rate hike today. Markets are also closely tracking the decision-makers’ attitude to inflation, growth and future rate changes.

Stay tuned with our live blog to know the FOMC meeting decision and other updates in real-time.

02:18:00 PM UTC, 16 September 2026

Wall Street Divided On Fed Rate Path As September FOMC Meeting Looms

Wall Street Analysts Expect Fed To Pause Rates At Kevin Warsh's First FOMC Meeting

 

Wall Street is generally anticipating Kevin Warsh’s Fed to hike interest rates in the September FOMC meeting. However, major banks aren’t in agreement on what should follow. Both Bank of America and UBS predict it will rise again in December. Here, Bank of America is pegging the median dot at 4.1%, while UBS estimates the dot at 3.9% for the year.

 

Wells Fargo also has two 25 bps increases as its base case, but says “one and done” is still possible. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, does not see much reason for “aggressive tightening.” Market volatility may arise in the days ahead as traders interpret and read into the Fed’s predictions and guidance regarding the prospects for Treasury yields, the dollar and riskier assets.

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02:10:00 PM UTC, 16 September 2026

Goldman Sachs Predicts Limited Case for Aggressive Fed Policy Tightening

Goldman Sachs Bets Big On Crypto & Tokenization Offerings

 

The Federal Reserve’s expectations for further rate hikes are running at a more conservative pace at Goldman Sachs. For context, Goldman Sachs noted that there is little evidence to support a strong rate-hike cycle. Much of the current inflation overshoot is due to developments that the bank expects to diminish and so lessen the need for ongoing policy tightening. Some FOMC members, too, will likely be reticent to indicate further increases, the bank believes.

 

The markets may respond positively to the less hawkish tone by policymakers, especially with respect to rate sensitive assets. But more robust inflation readings or hikes being suggested would put that view at risk.

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02:00:00 PM UTC, 16 September 2026

Wells Fargo Also Eyes Two More Fed Hikes, But “One and Done” Still Possible

 

Wells Fargo is expecting two more 25 basis-point hikes from the Fed in the near future, which is the base case scenario. But the bank does recognize that the “one and done” scenario is possible should the economic and inflation data turn sour. The conflicting scenarios could lead to fluctuations in the financial markets as investors determine just how far the Fed will go.

 

If rates continue to rise, then they will remain high and borrowers costs will stay high, but if rates go down and then back up, then the pressure on rate-sensitive assets may be reduced. Now, it the Fed decision will likely guide the markets on which direction to go.

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01:52:00 PM UTC, 16 September 2026

UBS Expects Two Fed Hikes This Year, Predicts Bowman and Waller Dissent

an image of Chris Waller and his comment on Fed rate cuts

 

The Federal Reserve has the potential to continue tightening in the months ahead, given UBS’ expectation that it will raise interest rates in September and December. The bank also anticipates Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller will object to today’s decision.

 

Moreover, UBS has the Fed’s median policy rate forecasted at 3.9% in 2026 and 2027. The second increase later this year may further weigh on borrowing rates and impact Treasury yields, the dollar and risk assets. The dot plot and officials’ guidance will be under close scrutiny by investors, as they look for confirmation of UBS’s rate path.

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01:45:00 PM UTC, 16 September 2026

Bank of America Sees Fed Hike, Warns of Long-Term Yield Shock

Bank of America Eyes Three Fed Rate Hikes In 2026, Crypto Market To See More Pain?

 

Bank of America forecasts a September Fed rate hike and the possibility that Governor Christopher Waller will be one of the dissenters. The bank’s own forecast of the Fed’s median dot at 4.1% suggests that rates might stay high for a while longer.

 

Meanwhile, a decision to not raise will also lead to further upward pressure on the long end of the Treasury yield, according to BofA. This could have repercussions throughout the financial system, with up to higher interest rates and a strain on rate-sensitive assets. Investors will, therefore, closely follow the decision and the revised dot plot for any indications of the Fed’s longer-term course.

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01:30:00 PM UTC, 16 September 2026

Fed Rate Hike Odds Near 93% Ahead of FOMC Decision: What To Watch

FOMC Rate Decision Today: Could a Surprise Rate Hike Trigger Major Crypto Market Volatility?

 

The Federal Reserve will make its decision on the interest rate today at 2:00 p.m. ET for September. This led to a press conference by Chair Kevin Warsh at 2:30 PM ET.

 

According to CME FedWatch data, the chances of a Fed rate hike have surged massively prior to the September FOMC decision. The probability of the Fed moving its target range up from the current 3.50%-3.75% to 3.75%-4.00% is at 92.7% according to the tool.

 

Fomc meeting odds
September FOMC meeting decision probability. Source: CME FedWatch

 

Rates can, meanwhile, only have a 7.3% chance of staying the same. The hike odds were 93.5% a day earlier, 61.2% a week ago and 33.1% one month ago. The new price list signals that the market has high hopes for a quarter point at today’s meeting.

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01:15:00 PM UTC, 16 September 2026

Will Warsh Defy Trump? Fed Rate Decision Puts Pressure On New Chair

Kevin Warsh nomination faces backlash

 

The Federal Reserve is getting extra attention with calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to cut rates following its policy decision as Chair Kevin Warsh is set to announce the next change. Trump made the case on September 4 that the US economy is “much stronger” than data from the Federal Reserve’s jobs report indicated, calling the Fed to “lower the interest rates.”

 

He also said the US should have “the lowest rate of any country in the World.” However, more recently, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Trump takes Warsh’s independence seriously, in which he can make his decision without any interference from political factors.

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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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