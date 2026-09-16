FOMC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates Sept. 16: Will Warsh Defy Trump With Fed Rate Hike Today?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

FOMC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates Sept. 16: The September FOMC meeting will be the subject of focus today as the Fed sends out new clues about the trajectory of interest rates. The FOMC will make their rate decision at 2:00 PM ET, and a press conference after the decision will shed light on the central bank’s outlook.

The call and new economic forecasts, plus the Fed’s “dot plot” are the sources investors are watching for in determining Fed next steps. The market is pricing in over 90% odds of a Fed rate hike today. Markets are also closely tracking the decision-makers’ attitude to inflation, growth and future rate changes.

Stay tuned with our live blog to know the FOMC meeting decision and other updates in real-time.