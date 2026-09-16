FOMC Meeting 2026 LIVE Updates Sept. 16: Will Warsh Defy Trump With Fed Rate Hike Today?
Wall Street Divided On Fed Rate Path As September FOMC Meeting Looms
Wall Street is generally anticipating Kevin Warsh’s Fed to hike interest rates in the September FOMC meeting. However, major banks aren’t in agreement on what should follow. Both Bank of America and UBS predict it will rise again in December. Here, Bank of America is pegging the median dot at 4.1%, while UBS estimates the dot at 3.9% for the year.
Wells Fargo also has two 25 bps increases as its base case, but says “one and done” is still possible. Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, does not see much reason for “aggressive tightening.” Market volatility may arise in the days ahead as traders interpret and read into the Fed’s predictions and guidance regarding the prospects for Treasury yields, the dollar and riskier assets.
Goldman Sachs Predicts Limited Case for Aggressive Fed Policy Tightening
The Federal Reserve’s expectations for further rate hikes are running at a more conservative pace at Goldman Sachs. For context, Goldman Sachs noted that there is little evidence to support a strong rate-hike cycle. Much of the current inflation overshoot is due to developments that the bank expects to diminish and so lessen the need for ongoing policy tightening. Some FOMC members, too, will likely be reticent to indicate further increases, the bank believes.
The markets may respond positively to the less hawkish tone by policymakers, especially with respect to rate sensitive assets. But more robust inflation readings or hikes being suggested would put that view at risk.
Wells Fargo Also Eyes Two More Fed Hikes, But “One and Done” Still Possible
Wells Fargo is expecting two more 25 basis-point hikes from the Fed in the near future, which is the base case scenario. But the bank does recognize that the “one and done” scenario is possible should the economic and inflation data turn sour. The conflicting scenarios could lead to fluctuations in the financial markets as investors determine just how far the Fed will go.
If rates continue to rise, then they will remain high and borrowers costs will stay high, but if rates go down and then back up, then the pressure on rate-sensitive assets may be reduced. Now, it the Fed decision will likely guide the markets on which direction to go.
UBS Expects Two Fed Hikes This Year, Predicts Bowman and Waller Dissent
The Federal Reserve has the potential to continue tightening in the months ahead, given UBS’ expectation that it will raise interest rates in September and December. The bank also anticipates Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller will object to today’s decision.
Moreover, UBS has the Fed’s median policy rate forecasted at 3.9% in 2026 and 2027. The second increase later this year may further weigh on borrowing rates and impact Treasury yields, the dollar and risk assets. The dot plot and officials’ guidance will be under close scrutiny by investors, as they look for confirmation of UBS’s rate path.
Bank of America Sees Fed Hike, Warns of Long-Term Yield Shock
Bank of America forecasts a September Fed rate hike and the possibility that Governor Christopher Waller will be one of the dissenters. The bank’s own forecast of the Fed’s median dot at 4.1% suggests that rates might stay high for a while longer.
Meanwhile, a decision to not raise will also lead to further upward pressure on the long end of the Treasury yield, according to BofA. This could have repercussions throughout the financial system, with up to higher interest rates and a strain on rate-sensitive assets. Investors will, therefore, closely follow the decision and the revised dot plot for any indications of the Fed’s longer-term course.
Fed Rate Hike Odds Near 93% Ahead of FOMC Decision: What To Watch
The Federal Reserve will make its decision on the interest rate today at 2:00 p.m. ET for September. This led to a press conference by Chair Kevin Warsh at 2:30 PM ET.
According to CME FedWatch data, the chances of a Fed rate hike have surged massively prior to the September FOMC decision. The probability of the Fed moving its target range up from the current 3.50%-3.75% to 3.75%-4.00% is at 92.7% according to the tool.
Rates can, meanwhile, only have a 7.3% chance of staying the same. The hike odds were 93.5% a day earlier, 61.2% a week ago and 33.1% one month ago. The new price list signals that the market has high hopes for a quarter point at today’s meeting.
Will Warsh Defy Trump? Fed Rate Decision Puts Pressure On New Chair
The Federal Reserve is getting extra attention with calls from U.S. President Donald Trump to cut rates following its policy decision as Chair Kevin Warsh is set to announce the next change. Trump made the case on September 4 that the US economy is “much stronger” than data from the Federal Reserve’s jobs report indicated, calling the Fed to “lower the interest rates.”
He also said the US should have “the lowest rate of any country in the World.” However, more recently, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett said Trump takes Warsh’s independence seriously, in which he can make his decision without any interference from political factors.