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Home / Crypto News / SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 17: Morgan Stanley Reveals Path To $300 As Starship Launch Nears
LIVE COVERAGE Updated

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 17: Morgan Stanley Reveals Path To $300 As Starship Launch Nears

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 17: Morgan Stanley Reveals Path To $300 As Starship Launch Nears
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 8 minutes ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today September 17: Elon Musk’s SpaceX stock is on the radar as investors will be interested in Morgan Stanley’s recent bullish assessment and the company’s growing AI goals. The firm has maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating and price estimate of $300, and new activity in the Starlink and upcoming test-flying of the Starship is further driving investor interest.

The first orbital flight of Starship is scheduled for September 22. Now, investors along with the rest of the world are waiting for news of the launch. Further, the market is eyeing Starship’s further development and expansion into aviation and SpaceX’s long-term valuation. Stay tuned for the latest SpaceX stock updates, breaking news and key market-moving headlines throughout the day.

04:40:00 PM UTC, 17 September 2026

Morgan Stanley Flags SpaceX’s AI Edge In Computing Efficiency

SPCX Stock Surges 3% as Bernstein Raises Elon Musk's SpaceX Price Target to $248

 

Morgan Stanley is also singling out SpaceX as a key player in the quest to make efficient artificial intelligence computing. The company thinks SpaceX can boost the ratio of “intelligence to watt-per-dollar-per-second,” according to reports. This could enable AI systems to provide higher computing performance while consuming less energy, money and time.

 

The launch is part of a broader trend in SpaceX’s investment narrative, moving beyond just rockets and satellite connectivity to a focus on technology and artificial intelligence. Morgan Stanley has just added yet another area in which SpaceX could grow to its investment thesis.

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04:25:00 PM UTC, 17 September 2026

Morgan Stanley Reiterates $300 SpaceX Target As AI Opportunity Grows

an image to represent the SpaceX stock

 

Morgan Stanley has reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating on SpaceX, keeping its $300 price target as investors assess the company’s expansion beyond traditional rocket launches. The company has identified opportunities in the launch business, Starlink network and its expanding artificial intelligence capabilities.

 

Previously, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with the same rating and target. It was the time when it was emphasizing the confluence of these enterprises as an important cornerstone of its investment thesis. Again, SpaceX’s focus on diversifying revenue and developing other technology businesses are at the heart of its outlook for the company’s prospects.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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