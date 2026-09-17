SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 17: Morgan Stanley Reveals Path To $300 As Starship Launch Nears

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today September 17: Elon Musk’s SpaceX stock is on the radar as investors will be interested in Morgan Stanley’s recent bullish assessment and the company’s growing AI goals. The firm has maintained its ‘Overweight’ rating and price estimate of $300, and new activity in the Starlink and upcoming test-flying of the Starship is further driving investor interest.

The first orbital flight of Starship is scheduled for September 22. Now, investors along with the rest of the world are waiting for news of the launch. Further, the market is eyeing Starship’s further development and expansion into aviation and SpaceX’s long-term valuation. Stay tuned for the latest SpaceX stock updates, breaking news and key market-moving headlines throughout the day.