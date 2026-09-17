SpaceX Stock LIVE Updates Today Sept. 17: Morgan Stanley Reveals Path To $300 As Starship Launch Nears
Morgan Stanley Flags SpaceX’s AI Edge In Computing Efficiency
Morgan Stanley is also singling out SpaceX as a key player in the quest to make efficient artificial intelligence computing. The company thinks SpaceX can boost the ratio of “intelligence to watt-per-dollar-per-second,” according to reports. This could enable AI systems to provide higher computing performance while consuming less energy, money and time.
The launch is part of a broader trend in SpaceX’s investment narrative, moving beyond just rockets and satellite connectivity to a focus on technology and artificial intelligence. Morgan Stanley has just added yet another area in which SpaceX could grow to its investment thesis.
Morgan Stanley Reiterates $300 SpaceX Target As AI Opportunity Grows
Morgan Stanley has reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating on SpaceX, keeping its $300 price target as investors assess the company’s expansion beyond traditional rocket launches. The company has identified opportunities in the launch business, Starlink network and its expanding artificial intelligence capabilities.
Previously, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage with the same rating and target. It was the time when it was emphasizing the confluence of these enterprises as an important cornerstone of its investment thesis. Again, SpaceX’s focus on diversifying revenue and developing other technology businesses are at the heart of its outlook for the company’s prospects.