Home / Crypto News / Coinbase Files to List First Single-Stock Perpetual Futures in the US

Coinbase Files to List First Single-Stock Perpetual Futures in the US

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Coinbase files to list more than 50 single-stock perpetual futures on its regulated US exchange.
  • The proposed contracts would offer 24/5 stock exposure without fixed expiration dates for US traders.
  • Nvidia, Microsoft and Tesla are among major US companies named in Coinbase’s perpetual futures filing.
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Coinbase has filed to list single-stock perpetual futures in the United States, seeking to give traders continuous exposure to major American companies through futures contracts that carry no fixed expiration date.

Coinbase Files for More Than 50 Stock Perpetuals

Coinbase said on September 18 that it filed to list more than 50 single-stock perpetual futures on its regulated U.S. exchange. The planned contracts would cover some of the largest companies in the American stock market.

Nvidia, Microsoft and Tesla are among the stocks named in the filing. Coinbase described the planned offering as the first U.S. single-stock perpetual futures product, subject to the required regulatory process.

The company said the contracts would provide 24/5 exposure to individual stocks. Unlike standard futures with set expiration dates, perpetual futures can remain open as long as traders meet margin requirements.

“Crypto was first, now it’s time for stocks,” Coinbase said when announcing the filing. The exchange added that the proposed products would offer “around-the-clock exposure” without expiration dates.

Perpetual Futures Extend Coinbase’s US Derivatives Push

Perpetual futures use regular funding payments to help keep contract prices close to their underlying assets. Traders can also use leverage, which increases exposure while raising the size of possible gains or losses.

Coinbase already operates a U.S. perpetual futures market for cryptocurrency products. The new filing would extend that model to individual equities if regulators clear the contracts for trading.

The exchange has also expanded its stock offering outside the United States. As earlier reported by CoinGape, Coinbase began rolling out 24/5 trading in nearly 4,000 U.S. stocks for eligible customers in the United Kingdom.

Coinbase Broadens Traditional Finance Business

The filing comes as Coinbase builds services beyond cryptocurrency trading. The company recently secured Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Coinbase plans to use Abu Dhabi as an international tokenization hub outside the United States. The company intends to develop blockchain-based services for traditional financial assets from the region.

Its proposed single-stock perpetuals would add another traditional asset class to Coinbase’s derivatives business. However, the contracts still require regulatory clearance before the exchange can begin offering them to U.S. traders.

For more derivatives trading choices, compare leading perpetual futures platforms to find competitive fees and trading features.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.