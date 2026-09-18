Coinbase Files to List First Single-Stock Perpetual Futures in the US

Coinbase has filed to list single-stock perpetual futures in the United States, seeking to give traders continuous exposure to major American companies through futures contracts that carry no fixed expiration date.

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Coinbase Files for More Than 50 Stock Perpetuals

Coinbase said on September 18 that it filed to list more than 50 single-stock perpetual futures on its regulated U.S. exchange. The planned contracts would cover some of the largest companies in the American stock market.

Nvidia, Microsoft and Tesla are among the stocks named in the filing. Coinbase described the planned offering as the first U.S. single-stock perpetual futures product, subject to the required regulatory process.

The company said the contracts would provide 24/5 exposure to individual stocks. Unlike standard futures with set expiration dates, perpetual futures can remain open as long as traders meet margin requirements.

“Crypto was first, now it’s time for stocks,” Coinbase said when announcing the filing. The exchange added that the proposed products would offer “around-the-clock exposure” without expiration dates.

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Perpetual Futures Extend Coinbase’s US Derivatives Push

Perpetual futures use regular funding payments to help keep contract prices close to their underlying assets. Traders can also use leverage, which increases exposure while raising the size of possible gains or losses.

Coinbase already operates a U.S. perpetual futures market for cryptocurrency products. The new filing would extend that model to individual equities if regulators clear the contracts for trading.

The exchange has also expanded its stock offering outside the United States. As earlier reported by CoinGape, Coinbase began rolling out 24/5 trading in nearly 4,000 U.S. stocks for eligible customers in the United Kingdom.

Coinbase Broadens Traditional Finance Business

The filing comes as Coinbase builds services beyond cryptocurrency trading. The company recently secured Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Coinbase plans to use Abu Dhabi as an international tokenization hub outside the United States. The company intends to develop blockchain-based services for traditional financial assets from the region.

Its proposed single-stock perpetuals would add another traditional asset class to Coinbase’s derivatives business. However, the contracts still require regulatory clearance before the exchange can begin offering them to U.S. traders.

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