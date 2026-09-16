Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin Miner MARA Holdings Buys 1292 BTC amid AI Safety & Slowdown Call

Bitcoin Miner MARA Holdings Buys 1292 BTC amid AI Safety & Slowdown Call

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Bitcoin Miner MARA Holdings Buys 1292 BTC amid AI Safety & Slowdown Call

Highlights

  • Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings added 1,292 BTC worth almost $98.64 million on Wednesday.
  • MARA holdings Bitcoin buy comes as AI executives urged a slowdown in development and AI safety.
  • MARA Holdings stock fell 2.7% to $11.24 after downgrade by JPMorgan and CLARITY Act fails to pass Senate vote.
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MARA Holdings added 1,292 bitcoin through FalconX in a transaction valued at about $98.64 million, according to on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain, as AI industry leaders called for a slower, more tightly supervised pace of frontier model development.

MARA Holdings Acquires Spot Bitcoin Worth Over $98 Million

Bitcoin mining company MARA Holdings added 1,292 BTC through FalconX in a single transaction, on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain reported on September 16. The latest buy was valued at almost $98.64 million.

This has sparked massive speculation with the crypto community as the Bitcoin miner purchased spot BTC, signaling strong conviction. It is also one of MARA Holdings’ big recent on-chain accumulations after almost a year.

MARA Holdings Buys Bitcoin
MARA Holdings Buys Bitcoin. Source: Lookonchain

The company had sold Bitcoin worth billions this year amid a shift towards AI infrastructure services. As CoinGape reported earlier, MARA Holdings sold 23,093 BTC worth almost $1.63 billion.

The firm now holds 35,577 BTC, including 9,270 BTC under its digital asset management strategy. At the current Bitcoin price, the total is valued at nearly $2.7 billion.

Notably, the latest purchase coincided with the CLARITY Act failing to pass the Senate cloture vote. Senate blocked the Trump-backed crypto bill in a 50-49 procedural vote, with 4 Republicans voting against the crypto bill.

Leaders Call for Safety AI and Slowdown in Development

The MARA holdings Bitcoin buy comes as AI executives urged a slowdown in development and push for more safety rules, shaking investors’ confidence in the industry. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei’s essay “We Must Pace the Frontier” raised warnings about AI models helping build the next generation of models.

OpenAI’s Sam Altman and xAI’s Elon Musk agreed on rising AI risks to humanity and the need for AI safety. Google DeepMind AGI safety researcher Bilal Chughtai resigned, warning AI “has the potential to kill us all.”

Markets read the message as a threat to the AI capex boom, causing AI stocks to witness massive selloffs. Bitcoin price jumped in contrast as some investors treated it as a possible AI slowdown.

Meanwhile, MARA Holdings stock fell 2.7% to $11.24 on Tuesday after JPMorgan double-downgraded the Bitcoin miner to Underweight, citing concerns about its Starwood joint venture.

Investors wanting to track similar corporate treasury movements can utilize the best crypto research tools to monitor blockchain ledger activities in real time.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.