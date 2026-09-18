Home / Crypto News / SPCX Stock Price in Focus as NASA Taps SpaceX for StarBurst Satellite Launch

SPCX Stock Price in Focus as NASA Taps SpaceX for StarBurst Satellite Launch

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Where is SpaceX Stock Price Headed This Week?

Highlights

  • SPCX stock price dropped over 2% to $151.50 despite positive news around SpaceX.
  • NASA selected SpaceX to launch the StarBurst satellite mission on a Falcon 9.
  • An upcoming Nasdaq-100 weighting increase for SpaceX could trigger up to $22 billion in stock purchases.
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The SPCX stock price has slipped today, falling more than 2%, despite a flurry of positive developments around SpaceX that caught the eyes of market participants. Notably, NASA has recently selected Elon Musk’s space technology firm for its StarBurst satellite mission, which has sparked discussions in the market.

Meanwhile, the contract adds another government-backed mission to SpaceX’s launch pipeline. Yet the SPCX stock price remains a key market focus, as investors are also watching a major Nasdaq-100 weighting change that could reshape trading around the SpaceX stock.

NASA StarBurst Deal Adds Fresh Catalyst for SpaceX

NASA said on September 17 that SpaceX will launch StarBurst on a Falcon 9 rocket. However, the mission is scheduled for no earlier than 2028, but it reinforces SpaceX’s position in the commercial launch market.

Meanwhile, this latest decision by NASA gives SpaceX another important institutional customer. The agency selected the company under its Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare launch services contract. The StarBurst spacecraft will share a Falcon 9 launch with other payloads.

However, the investors are looking for the potential impact of the development on SPCX stock price. While this development might have not boosted the SpaceX stock price immediately, many are evaluating the long-term impact of it.

It’s worth noting that the NASA deal is only one part of the current SPCX stock price. Market attention has shifted toward the company’s changing index exposure, which could create unusually large trading flows around the Nasdaq-100 rebalance.

Nasdaq-100 Rebalance Puts SPCX Stock Price in Focus

The larger near-term market event involves SpaceX’s Nasdaq-100 weighting. Nasdaq added SPCX stock to the index in July and its initial weighting was constrained by the limited number of shares available for public trading.

That situation has since changed as more shares became available. Pro forma Nasdaq data indicated that SpaceX’s weighting could rise from about 1.28% to roughly 2.82%.

Meanwhile, market commentator Sawyer Merritt highlights market estimates that suggest that the adjustment could require billions of dollars of purchases from passive funds. Some estimates place potential buying between $15.5 billion and $22 billion.

However, SPCX stock price fell around 2.1% to $151.50 at the time of writing. Despite the recent retreat, experts like Cathie Wood has remained bullish on the long-term trajectory of the SpaceX’s growth.

SpaceX SPCX Stock Price
Source: Yahoo Finance

On the other hand, some prediction market bettors are also anticipating a potential merger announcement by Tesla and SpaceX in the near future. While the odds remain very low, such an announcement could also help boost the SpaceX (SPCX) stock price ahead.

Meanwhile, speculators routinely track these corporate rumors on the best crypto prediction markets, where decentralized smart contracts resolve payouts based on real-world events.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.