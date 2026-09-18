SPCX Stock Price in Focus as NASA Taps SpaceX for StarBurst Satellite Launch

The SPCX stock price has slipped today, falling more than 2%, despite a flurry of positive developments around SpaceX that caught the eyes of market participants. Notably, NASA has recently selected Elon Musk’s space technology firm for its StarBurst satellite mission, which has sparked discussions in the market.

Meanwhile, the contract adds another government-backed mission to SpaceX’s launch pipeline. Yet the SPCX stock price remains a key market focus, as investors are also watching a major Nasdaq-100 weighting change that could reshape trading around the SpaceX stock.

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NASA StarBurst Deal Adds Fresh Catalyst for SpaceX

NASA said on September 17 that SpaceX will launch StarBurst on a Falcon 9 rocket. However, the mission is scheduled for no earlier than 2028, but it reinforces SpaceX’s position in the commercial launch market.

Meanwhile, this latest decision by NASA gives SpaceX another important institutional customer. The agency selected the company under its Venture-Class Acquisition of Dedicated and Rideshare launch services contract. The StarBurst spacecraft will share a Falcon 9 launch with other payloads.

However, the investors are looking for the potential impact of the development on SPCX stock price. While this development might have not boosted the SpaceX stock price immediately, many are evaluating the long-term impact of it.

It’s worth noting that the NASA deal is only one part of the current SPCX stock price. Market attention has shifted toward the company’s changing index exposure, which could create unusually large trading flows around the Nasdaq-100 rebalance.

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Nasdaq-100 Rebalance Puts SPCX Stock Price in Focus

The larger near-term market event involves SpaceX’s Nasdaq-100 weighting. Nasdaq added SPCX stock to the index in July and its initial weighting was constrained by the limited number of shares available for public trading.

That situation has since changed as more shares became available. Pro forma Nasdaq data indicated that SpaceX’s weighting could rise from about 1.28% to roughly 2.82%.

Meanwhile, market commentator Sawyer Merritt highlights market estimates that suggest that the adjustment could require billions of dollars of purchases from passive funds. Some estimates place potential buying between $15.5 billion and $22 billion.

However, SPCX stock price fell around 2.1% to $151.50 at the time of writing. Despite the recent retreat, experts like Cathie Wood has remained bullish on the long-term trajectory of the SpaceX’s growth.

On the other hand, some prediction market bettors are also anticipating a potential merger announcement by Tesla and SpaceX in the near future. While the odds remain very low, such an announcement could also help boost the SpaceX (SPCX) stock price ahead.

Meanwhile, speculators routinely track these corporate rumors on the best crypto prediction markets, where decentralized smart contracts resolve payouts based on real-world events.