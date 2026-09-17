XRP News: Ripple Adds XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo’s AI Agentic Payments

In major XRP news today, Ripple has integrated XRP and RLUSD stablecoin support for AI agent payments on Stripe and Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol. This enables AI agents to make automated payments for data, computing and other online services.

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Ripple Enables Stripe and Tempo’s AI Agents to Make Payments Using XRP and RLUSD

Jazzi Cooper, Ripple’s head of product at RippleX, announced the XRPL AI Starter Kit is expanded to support the Machine Payment Protocol (MPP) from Stripe and Tempo. This comes after integrating with Coinbase’s x402 payment protocol.

The XRPL AI Starter Kit helps developers build agentic payment applications on the XRP Ledger. Builders can make AI agents pay for data, computing and other online services using crypto. Ripple has integrated XRP and RLUSD for payments.

“Agentic payments will be multi-platform and multi-rail. Our job is to make XRP and RLUSD first-class options wherever developers are building,” said Jesse Cooper.

Ripple is among dozens of major companies that recently joined the x402 Foundation. Alongside Coinbase, Circle, AWS, Google, Mastercard, Stripe and Visa, Ripple serves as a premier member. Ripple is also a launch partner for Mastercard Agent Pay for Machines.

Notably, the XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade also introduced amendments such as Permission Delegation that allow delegation of specific transaction-type permissions to other accounts. It could let institutions and users grant limited authority to other accounts to do specific tasks, without exposing full control or main private keys.

XRP Ledger is now a supported in the Open Wallet

Standard, and a settlement option in @tempo and @stripe's Machine Payments Protocol via the new XRPL AI Starter Kit. Payments stream over native Payment Channels and settle in one transaction. Deterministic finality. Predictable… pic.twitter.com/DvH50u5gHH — XRP Ledger Foundation (@XRPLF) September 16, 2026

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Will Prices Jump amid Blockchain Developments?

XRP price jumped 1% in the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $2.65. The 24-hour low and high are $2.643 and $2.664, respectively. Furthermore, the trading volume has decreased by 40% in the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders after a 25 bps Fed rate hike.

CoinGlass data showed buying activity in the derivatives market in the last few hours after Ripple’s announcement. At the time of writing, the total XRP futures open interest jumped 0.70% to $2.76 billion in the last hour. XRP futures OI on CME is down 0.48% but jumped 1.84% on Binance.

XRP price forecast signals a rally towards $1.50 in case of a trend reversal, as ETF inflows remain strong and regulators vow crypto rules after the CLARITY Act failed. However, a continued downtrend could take price back to the support at $1.04.

As autonomous machine economies grow, choosing the right corporate partner among the best stablecoin orchestration platforms is becoming essential for managing complex, multi-platform payment logic.