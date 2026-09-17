Home / Crypto News / XRP News: Ripple Adds XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo’s AI Agentic Payments

XRP News: Ripple Adds XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo’s AI Agentic Payments

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
XRP News: Ripple Adds XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo's AI Agentic Payments

Highlights

  • Ripple expanded XRPL AI Starter Kit to support Stripe and Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol.
  • It enables AI agents make payments using XRP and RLUSD stablecoin on the protocol.
  • XRP price holds $1.30 as bulls keeps upside momentum intact after Fed rate hike.
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In major XRP news today, Ripple has integrated XRP and RLUSD stablecoin support for AI agent payments on Stripe and Tempo’s Machine Payments Protocol. This enables AI agents to make automated payments for data, computing and other online services.

Ripple Enables Stripe and Tempo’s AI Agents to Make Payments Using XRP and RLUSD

Jazzi Cooper, Ripple’s head of product at RippleX, announced the XRPL AI Starter Kit is expanded to support the Machine Payment Protocol (MPP) from Stripe and Tempo. This comes after integrating with Coinbase’s x402 payment protocol.

The XRPL AI Starter Kit helps developers build agentic payment applications on the XRP Ledger. Builders can make AI agents pay for data, computing and other online services using crypto. Ripple has integrated XRP and RLUSD for payments.

“Agentic payments will be multi-platform and multi-rail. Our job is to make XRP and RLUSD first-class options wherever developers are building,” said Jesse Cooper.

Ripple is among dozens of major companies that recently joined the x402 Foundation. Alongside Coinbase, Circle, AWS, Google, Mastercard, Stripe and Visa, Ripple serves as a premier member. Ripple is also a launch partner for Mastercard Agent Pay for Machines.

Notably, the XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade also introduced amendments such as Permission Delegation that allow delegation of specific transaction-type permissions to other accounts. It could let institutions and users grant limited authority to other accounts to do specific tasks, without exposing full control or main private keys.

Will Prices Jump amid Blockchain Developments?

XRP price jumped 1% in the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $2.65. The 24-hour low and high are $2.643 and $2.664, respectively. Furthermore, the trading volume has decreased by 40% in the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders after a 25 bps Fed rate hike.

CoinGlass data showed buying activity in the derivatives market in the last few hours after Ripple’s announcement. At the time of writing, the total XRP futures open interest jumped 0.70% to $2.76 billion in the last hour. XRP futures OI on CME is down 0.48% but jumped 1.84% on Binance.

XRP price forecast signals a rally towards $1.50 in case of a trend reversal, as ETF inflows remain strong and regulators vow crypto rules after the CLARITY Act failed. However, a continued downtrend could take price back to the support at $1.04.

As autonomous machine economies grow, choosing the right corporate partner among the best stablecoin orchestration platforms is becoming essential for managing complex, multi-platform payment logic.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.