Home / Crypto News / Binance Announces Support for Terra Network, LUNA Price Surges 15%

Binance Announces Support for Terra Network, LUNA Price Surges 15%

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Binance Announces Support for Terra Network, LUNA Price Surges 15%

Highlights

  • Binance will support the upcoming Terra (LUNA) network v2.21.0 upgrade.
  • The upgrade is expected to happen at 16:00 UTC today.
  • LUNA price jumped 15%, extending weekly rally to almost 30%
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The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance on Monday said it will support the upcoming Terra (LUNA) network upgrade. As a result, LUNA price skyrocketed and extended weekly gains to almost 30%.

Binance Will Support Terra Network Upgrade

The Terra network is set to undergo a v2.21.0 upgrade today, September 21. This upgrade focuses on strengthening network security, stability, and interoperability.

This is key for the infrastructure behind every transaction and app on Terra. “No action is required from users. A brief network pause may occur while validators upgrade,” said the Terra Phoenix team.

The network upgrade will take place at block height 22,942,000. It is expected to happen at 16:00 UTC, according to the upgrade countdown data.

Binance will temporarily pause deposits and withdrawals of tokens on the Terra network, supporting the network upgrade and ensuring the best user experience. The crypto exchange added that trading on the network will not be impacted and the exchange will handle all technical requirements for all users.

Binance said LUNA trading will continue as normal. The leading crypto exchange will handle technical requirements for users holding the token on the exchange. Deposits and withdrawals will resume once the upgraded network is considered stable.

LUNA Price Skyrockets amid Massive Trading Volume

LUNA price has jumped nearly 15% over the past 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $0.0536. The 24-hour low and high were $0.0464 and $0.0646, respectively. Trading volume has also climbed sharply in the last 24 hours, up almost 1290%.

In the daily timeframe, the price is trading above the 50-SMA and just above the 200-SMA at the time of writing. Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dropped from 71 to around 65.52, signaling potential profit booking by traders after the 30% upside in a week.

CoinGlass data showed mixed sentiment in the derivatives market. The 24-hour Terra futures open interest jumped more than 90% to $5.10 million, up 100% on Binance. However, futures LUNA open interest has dropped nearly 8.55% across crypto exchanges in the last 4 hours.

Traders looking to speculate on LUNA’s sudden price spikes should evaluate the best crypto futures trading platforms to find competitive fee structures and deep liquidity.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.