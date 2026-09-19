Argentina’s Lemon Quits Brazil as Banco Central License Capital Proves Too Heavy for Local Scale

The Argentine crypto app, Lemon, is shutting all local operations after concluding that the Central Bank of Brazil’s virtual-asset licensing capital requirements are “disproportionate” to its Brazilian book. Accounts close October 16, 2026.

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Lemon Shuts Down Brazil Operations as New Capital Rules Take Effect

Lemon Card, the company’s Visa product launched with Pomelo only weeks ago, stops processing September 30.

New BRL deposits are already blocked. Around 15,000 Brazilian users still hold balances. The company says it will notify each of them and assist with withdrawals before the cut-off.

The decision follows Brazil’s PSAV framework, live since February 2, 2026. The first-phase license filing deadline is October 30.

Brazil’s tightening crypto rulebook had already made clear that unlicensed virtual asset providers face a hard block after that date. Lemon chose to redirect capital rather than fund a license.

Lemon’s Brazil exit is part of a wider shakeout. Coinext shut after missing minimum capital. Digitra wound down retail trading.

Crypto.com is keeping its Brazil entity but closing BRL accounts on October 25. As Ripple advances its Brazil VASP license bid, the divide is clear: only well-capitalized players are staying.

Larger, locally embedded names are not retreating. Binance secured regulatory approval in Brazil, and Coinbase has expanded USDC-earn products into the market.

That is precisely why Lemon’s Brazil departure signals a capital filter, not an adoption collapse.

The product irony stings. Lemon Card had barely launched before the exit decision landed.

Meanwhile, Binance relaunched its Brazil crypto card with Mastercard after a two-year absence. Scale continues to win.

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Argentina, Peru, and Colombia Absorb Lemon’s Redirected Focus

Lemon draws a direct contrast. Argentina’s framework brought “clear rules and a security environment.”

Brazil’s requirements “ended up expelling players that wanted to invest, innovate, and widen the service offer.”

Bitcoin purchases on Lemon in Argentina hit a 20-month high, showing where the company sees real growth.

Peru (1M+ users, SBS licence) and Colombia (150,000+ users) also receive freed-up capital. Lemon’s exit from Brazil is therefore a reallocation, not a retreat.

Bitget’s PSAV registration in Argentina confirms that well-funded names still want LATAM exposure, they are simply choosing markets where the licence economics work.

Brazil’s depth remains undeniable, a 1 million BTC strategic reserve bill is moving through Congress. The country is not closing to crypto. It is closing to subscale retail wallets.

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