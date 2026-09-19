Home / Crypto News / Argentina’s Lemon Quits Brazil as Banco Central License Capital Proves Too Heavy for Local Scale

Argentina’s Lemon Quits Brazil as Banco Central License Capital Proves Too Heavy for Local Scale

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Brazil Moves to Outpace US in Crypto Regulations With Strict Stablecoin Restrictions

Highlights

  • Lemon is closing all Brazil operations by October 16, 2026, redirecting capital rather than funding a license under the country's PSAV framework.
  • Around 15,000 Brazilian users still hold balances, with new BRL deposits blocked and Lemon Card payments stopping September 30.
  • The exit reflects a capital filter, not an adoption collapse, as Lemon reallocates focus to Argentina, Peru, and Colombia.
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The Argentine crypto app, Lemon, is shutting all local operations after concluding that the Central Bank of Brazil’s virtual-asset licensing capital requirements are “disproportionate” to its Brazilian book. Accounts close October 16, 2026.

Lemon Shuts Down Brazil Operations as New Capital Rules Take Effect

Lemon Card, the company’s Visa product launched with Pomelo only weeks ago, stops processing September 30.

New BRL deposits are already blocked. Around 15,000 Brazilian users still hold balances. The company says it will notify each of them and assist with withdrawals before the cut-off.

The decision follows Brazil’s PSAV framework, live since February 2, 2026. The first-phase license filing deadline is October 30.

Brazil’s tightening crypto rulebook had already made clear that unlicensed virtual asset providers face a hard block after that date. Lemon chose to redirect capital rather than fund a license.

Lemon’s Brazil exit is part of a wider shakeout. Coinext shut after missing minimum capital. Digitra wound down retail trading.

Crypto.com is keeping its Brazil entity but closing BRL accounts on October 25. As Ripple advances its Brazil VASP license bid, the divide is clear: only well-capitalized players are staying.

Larger, locally embedded names are not retreating. Binance secured regulatory approval in Brazil, and Coinbase has expanded USDC-earn products into the market.

That is precisely why Lemon’s Brazil departure signals a capital filter, not an adoption collapse.

The product irony stings. Lemon Card had barely launched before the exit decision landed.

Meanwhile, Binance relaunched its Brazil crypto card with Mastercard after a two-year absence. Scale continues to win.

Argentina, Peru, and Colombia Absorb Lemon’s Redirected Focus

Lemon draws a direct contrast. Argentina’s framework brought “clear rules and a security environment.”

Brazil’s requirements “ended up expelling players that wanted to invest, innovate, and widen the service offer.”

Bitcoin purchases on Lemon in Argentina hit a 20-month high, showing where the company sees real growth.

Peru (1M+ users, SBS licence) and Colombia (150,000+ users) also receive freed-up capital. Lemon’s exit from Brazil is therefore a reallocation, not a retreat.

Bitget’s PSAV registration in Argentina confirms that well-funded names still want LATAM exposure, they are simply choosing markets where the licence economics work.

Brazil’s depth remains undeniable, a 1 million BTC strategic reserve bill is moving through Congress. The country is not closing to crypto. It is closing to subscale retail wallets.

Our guide covers proven strategies to earn passive income with crypto in any market condition.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.