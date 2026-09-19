Home / Crypto News / XRP Spot Volume Explodes to $1.36B as Price Jumps 7% to $1.41

XRP Spot Volume Explodes to $1.36B as Price Jumps 7% to $1.41

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Ripple XRP LIVE Updates Today: Will Rally Sustain Despite 1 Billion Token Unlock On Sept. 1?

Highlights

  • XRP spot volume surged to $1.36B as price climbed 7% to reclaim $1.41, driven by a short squeeze that wiped $8.05M in shorts as Bitcoin broke $80K.
  • Futures volume at $5.71B still runs 4x spot, leaving the relief rally vulnerable to a fast unwind if leverage flushes.
  • US spot XRP ETF inflows topping $1.7B provide a floor, but 1.6B XRP in whale deposits to Binance adds downside risk.
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XRP spot volume surged to approximately $1.36 billion in 24 hours this weekend. Price climbed roughly 7% to reclaim the $1.41 mark.

According to CoinGlass, XRP spot volume printed $1.36B, while total tracked turnover on CoinMarketCap approached $4.9B, up roughly 90% in a day.

Shorts Squeezed, But Futures Still Dominate the Tape

The rally was not a clean breakout. It was a squeeze. Reports state that XRP wiped roughly $8.05 million in short positions.

The move came as crypto prices surged as Bitcoin reclaimed $80,000, sparking a broad short squeeze across the market.

Longs absorbed only about $2.36 million in losses by comparison. Meanwhile, $300 million in leveraged crypto liquidations swept the broader market as Bitcoin broke $81,000, dragging altcoins higher.

That context matters for investors. Futures volume on XRP was still around $5.71B, more than four times XRP spot volume.

When futures run that far ahead of spot, a rally can unwind quickly if leverage flushes. Notably, XRP futures volume surged to a six-month high in August, a pattern that preceded prior volatility episodes.

This weekend’s move also did not arrive with fresh fundamentals. XRP slid toward the $1.23–$1.30 zone earlier in September after the Senate CLARITY Act cloture vote failed 49–50.

The XRP price outlook after the CFTC push was already uncertain heading into the weekend. Saturday’s pop is a relief rally off that flush, not a new fundamental catalyst.

ETF Inflows Provide a Floor, Whale Deposits Add Uncertainty

The strongest institutional signal on the board is not price. It is the ETF data. US spot XRP ETFs topping $1.7 billion in inflows represent the clearest proof of institutional demand available right now.

21Shares has flagged a gap between XRPL utility growth and token price performance. That gap may close over time, but it has not closed yet. Notably, 1.6 billion XRP whale inflows to Binance over the past 30 days hit a six-month high was recorded a few days ago.

CryptoQuant analysts noted this could reflect reallocation rather than an outright dump. Still, with Binance reserves near a 69-day high, the overhang is real. A stall in price here could trigger further selling from those positions.

On the utility front, Ripple adding XRP and RLUSD to Stripe and Tempo’s AI agentic payments keeps the network’s real-world case building in parallel.

Separately, the Moscow Exchange is set to launch XRP perpetual futures on September 22.

That adds a fresh derivatives venue, and more potential leverage, just as XRP spot volume is trying to hold meaningful ground above $1B.

Meanwhile, Ripple’s legal position remains intact. After the CLARITY Act vote fell short, Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty was clear:

“Ripple and $XRP stand on settled ground.” As Ripple’s lawyer confirmed, XRP already has clarity, the 2023 Torres ruling and the March 2026 SEC–CFTC read remain the two pillars holding that status in place.

The investor question now is simple. Can XRP spot volume stay above $1B into the trading week while ETF creations remain positive and Binance whale reserves stop climbing?

If yes, $1.45 and then $1.50 are live tests. If no, this weekend’s move joins a series of high-beta bounces inside the $1.23–$1.50 range that has defined September for XRP spot volume watchers.

From on-chain data to charting, explore these free crypto tools every investor should know.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.