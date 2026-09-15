Bitget Expands UEX Reach With CFD API for Gold, Forex, Oil Trading

Bitget has now added Contracts for Difference (CFDs) to its Open API infrastructure. The new introduction looks to expand programmatic trading access with automated and quantitative strategies.

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Bitget Adds Traditional Markets To Its CFD API

The new API support includes several markets worldwide. This includes gold, forex, stock indices and crude oil. Trading crypto continues to be possible via the larger infrastructure.

The expansion enables current API customers to expand their trading systems to include CFDs. They can leverage known frameworks without having to build new connections for traditional assets.

Moreover, the new update even aims to streamline the traders’ workflows who are implementing strategies across different markets. Research, monitoring and execution may be accomplished in the same API environment on the crypto exchange.

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CFD API Supports Automated Trading

Bitget’s CFD Open API offers access to various trading capabilities. Programmatic placement and management of orders is possible. They can also check out account details and current market information.

The system also facilitates fund transfers. API-based strategies allow traders to control factors like take-profit and stop-loss levels.

“Adding more markets is only one part of building UEX. Traders also need the infrastructure to interact with those markets in the way they already work,” remarked Gracy Chen, the CEO of Bitget.

She further added, “Multi-asset trading is about giving traders the tools to interact with those markets in the way that works for them. By extending API access to CFDs, we are enabling developers, quantitative traders, and other API users to incorporate global markets into the systems and strategies they already use.”

There are also several different account modes that can be used with the CFD Open API. When users are ordering, they need to choose the instrument code which is same as the current CFD account configuration.

Further, Bitget has been rolling out advanced infrastructure for professional and institutional trading. The latest API update extends its multi-asset offering to automated CFD trading. It provides a new method for developers and quantitative traders to incorporate the traditional-market exposure into existing systems.