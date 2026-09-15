Home / Crypto News / Bitget Expands UEX Reach With CFD API for Gold, Forex, Oil Trading

Bitget Expands UEX Reach With CFD API for Gold, Forex, Oil Trading

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Bitget Registers As Financial Services Provider In New Zealand

Highlights

  • Bitget exchange has added the CFD trading feature to its Open API.
  • These orders can be automated with access to real time data and risk settings.
  • The update will link CFD and crypto strategies in a common API configuration.
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Bitget has now added Contracts for Difference (CFDs) to its Open API infrastructure. The new introduction looks to expand programmatic trading access with automated and quantitative strategies.

Bitget Adds Traditional Markets To Its CFD API

The new API support includes several markets worldwide. This includes gold, forex, stock indices and crude oil. Trading crypto continues to be possible via the larger infrastructure.

The expansion enables current API customers to expand their trading systems to include CFDs. They can leverage known frameworks without having to build new connections for traditional assets.

Moreover, the new update even aims to streamline the traders’ workflows who are implementing strategies across different markets. Research, monitoring and execution may be accomplished in the same API environment on the crypto exchange.

CFD API Supports Automated Trading

Bitget’s CFD Open API offers access to various trading capabilities. Programmatic placement and management of orders is possible. They can also check out account details and current market information.

The system also facilitates fund transfers. API-based strategies allow traders to control factors like take-profit and stop-loss levels.

“Adding more markets is only one part of building UEX. Traders also need the infrastructure to interact with those markets in the way they already work,” remarked Gracy Chen, the CEO of Bitget.

She further added, “Multi-asset trading is about giving traders the tools to interact with those markets in the way that works for them. By extending API access to CFDs, we are enabling developers, quantitative traders, and other API users to incorporate global markets into the systems and strategies they already use.”

There are also several different account modes that can be used with the CFD Open API. When users are ordering, they need to choose the instrument code which is same as the current CFD account configuration.

Further, Bitget has been rolling out advanced infrastructure for professional and institutional trading. The latest API update extends its multi-asset offering to automated CFD trading. It provides a new method for developers and quantitative traders to incorporate the traditional-market exposure into existing systems.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.