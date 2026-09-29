Home / Crypto News / Bitget Resumes Crypto Withdrawals After $388M Security Breach

Bitget Resumes Crypto Withdrawals After $388M Security Breach

Kritika Mehta
Updated
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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After the security incident on September 24, Bitget has started to resume the crypto withdrawals, and the withdrawals of the BTC network and BSC network are resumed on September 28. The exchange stated that the process of restoring was made in a phased manner as part of other security reviews and remediations that took place on its withdrawal infrastructure, without impacting on user account balances.

Bitget Identifies Attack Path After $388M Crypto Hack Incident

Bitget said it also discovered that the attacker was able to gain access to internal credentials at a high level by exploiting a third-party security tool. Those credentials were then used to make withdrawals that were counterfeit and caused abnormal transfers that circumvented risk controls.

“Private keys were not compromised and cold wallets were not affected,” Bitget said. The crypto exchange also noted the flaw has been patched and the incident is contained.

The exchange estimated the total assets moved out of the bank are around $388 million. It explained that the amount is based on the latest amount that transactions were reconciled with to the original incident but not additional amounts that were not authorized after containment.

Mandiant and SlowMist are providing ongoing assistance with the forensic investigation. Meanwhile Bitget is working with law enforcement, exchanges, blockchain projects and security experts in asset tracing and recovery efforts. Some impacted assets have already been frozen as a result of industry coordination, the company said.

ETH and USDT Withdrawals To Resume Soon

Bitget announced that ETH withdrawals will reopen on September 29 and USDT withdrawals will reopen on September 30. Other supported tokens, fiat and P2P services will be re-enabling on October 2.

According to Bitget, it had completed 9,585 BTC withdrawals with a total value of about 4,098 BTC, as of 09:00 UTC on September 28.Bitget reported that as of 09:00 UTC on September 28, it had successfully completed 9,585 BTC withdrawals with a total withdrawal amount of approximately 4,098 BTC on the Bitcoin and BSC network.

The exchange further noted that the September 24 Bitget hack incident marks the first time that such a security incident has occurred on in its 8-year history. Currently, Bitget’s comprehensive reserve ratio is reported to be 127%, and its User Protection Fund is said to have over $464 million.

“Bitget will continue to provide material updates on withdrawal restoration, the forensic investigation and asset recovery as information is verified,” the company said.

Bitget will release an official security report this week, outlining additional information from this investigation and how it will respond after the incident.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.