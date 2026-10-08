Anthropic Backs U.S. Genesis Mission With $150 Million to Expand Claude AI

Anthropic has committed $150 million over three years to expand Claude AI access across more than 15 U.S. federal agencies, supporting scientific research in energy, healthcare, and advanced technology fields.

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Anthropic to Provide Claude AI Tools to Federal Researchers

Anthropic announced the funding on October 8 during the White House’s Science: A New Golden Age Summit in Washington, D.C. Under the three-year commitment, researchers will receive access to Claude, Claude Code and API credits for scientific projects.

Participating agencies include NASA, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

The company will collaborate with federal laboratories on research involving fusion energy and quantum computing. It will provide training and technical assistance to help participating agencies launch their first AI research projects.

In December 2025, Anthropic partnered with the U.S. Department of Energy to introduce Claude to scientists at national laboratories. The October commitment extends the existing partnership to other government research institutions.

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Genesis Mission Receives $2.4 Billion in Industry Support

According to the White House, 11 technology firms have committed $2.4 billion in AI research tools and computing credits to the Genesis Mission.

Nvidia pledged $1 billion, followed by AMD with $500 million and OpenAI with $200 million. Google matched Anthropic’s $150 million commitment, while other contributors included Amazon Web Services and Micron.

President Donald Trump established the Genesis Mission in November 2025 to use AI in scientific research. In July, the administration announced more than $5 billion in federal commitments, extending the program beyond the Department of Energy.

The announcement follows Anthropic’s recent launch of Claude Haiku 5.5, a lower-cost AI model designed for automated tasks and high-volume applications.

Anthropic Expands Scientific Research Tools Ahead of IPO

Earlier this year, Anthropic launched Claude Science, a research platform that brings together commonly used scientific software. It offered 10,000 free or discounted Claude subscriptions to academic researchers and expanded its AI for Science credits program.

Meanwhile, the company’s Model Hardware Standard research preview focuses on allowing AI agents to operate laboratory equipment safely. Anthropic recently identified U.S. government relations as a business risk in its IPO disclosures.

According to the company, government restrictions could affect its customers, business partners and revenue. However, federal contracts account for less than 1% of its annual revenue, making them a small portion of its overall business.

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