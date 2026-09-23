Bitget Expands GetAgent 2.0 With AI Research Across Crypto, Stocks, Gold and Oil

Bitget exchange is upgrading the capabilities of its AI assistant as it implements its Universal Exchange model.. The company has updated GetAgent 2.0 to include research on both crypto and traditional markets. Now, the tool is seeing the inclusion of assets like stocks, gold and oil. It also provides in-depth market analysis and scheduled monitoring.

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Bitget’s GetAgent Tracks More Than Just Crypto

The new version makes it possible to learn about single assets and market relationships. They can also study the relationship of moves in Bitcoin with equity, commodity or general economic movements. The assistant can analyze the market information and compile it into a research that pinpoints crucial price levels and prospective market situations.

The analysis also contains risk factors on the crypto exchange. This provides users with additional context when looking at events by asset class. The feature has been created to be beneficial to investors who monitor multiple markets instead of just digital assets.

“As we bring more markets onto Bitget, we also need to make it easier for users to understand what is happening across them,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Someone looking at Bitcoin today might also be watching gold, Nvidia or oil. GetAgent brings that research together, so users can make the connections between markets, decide what matters to them and keep following those developments over time.”

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Scheduled Research Adds New Layer

GetAgent 2.0 also enables users to schedule reports and reminders for market events. Specific conditions can be monitored and user alerted to events that are of interest. This takes the assistant beyond one question interactions.

The upgrade will be linked with Bitget’s UEX model development. Hence, the crypto exchange is integrating traditional financial instruments into a wider trading market, alongside crypto. GetAgent is there as a research layer.

Bitget is also expanding its focus on agent-based tools. GetAgent can follow-up with users’ instructions and context to undertake research after the initial request. Can be able to generate periodic reports and track specific trends over time.

Supported assets and functions will continue to grow, the company said. Currently, the tool is available to Bitget users. The development will enable users to follow market themes on multiple asset classes within a single platform. It also links continuous market analysis to individual trading strategies and risk evaluation.