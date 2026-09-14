Bitget Celebrates 8 Years With UEX Expansion, rTokens, AI Trading

Bitget is marking its 8th anniversary as the crypto exchange moves towards the traditional financial sector and institutional trading. The Universal Exchange (UEX) strategy plays a major role here.

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Bitget Moves Beyond Crypto With Tokenized, AI Trading Offerings

The company is celebrating the occasion under the theme “Perfect Trades, 8uilt.” The campaign is part of Bitget’s ongoing development of its Universal Exchange (UEX) model. The plan is to integrate the crypto and non-crypto markets on a single platform.

Over the last year, up to 40% of Bitget’s trading volume came from non-crypto assets.In the past year, Bitget’s trading volume reached as high as 40% from non-crypto assets. Daily volume for trading in TradFi perpetual contracts and CFDs reached as high as $10 billion as well.

In this period, Bitget has launched some new products. These include stock perpetual contracts, US stock options and Hong Kong stock Quanto contracts. The exchange has also increased its rToken offering.

Moreover, it only took rToken five weeks to reach $100 million in assets under management. Since then, it has completed over 3 million trades. Currently, 25% of the new users are trading via rToken, said Bitget.

The crypto exchange has also launched AI Playbook. For context, the product has an autonomous trading agent that assists AI-based trading strategies.

“Eight years in crypto feels a lot longer than eight years anywhere else. We’ve lived through multiple cycles, watched entire narratives come and go, and seen the market grow up very quickly,” remarked Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

To spotlight her strong vision, she then added: “The exciting part is that we’re still early in what trading can become. Crypto and traditional markets are converging, AI is changing the trading experience, and institutional participation is accelerating. UEX is our bet on where all of that is heading, and the next chapter for Bitget will be much bigger than crypto alone.”

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Increasing Focus On Institutional Development

Bitget is also increasing its transparency measures. The number of covered assets will increase from 4 to 24 covered assets with Proof of Reserves. In August 2026, the average value of its Protection Fund was approximately $382 million.

An additional key area of interest for the crypto exchange is institutional trading. Our institutional client net asset value grew by 45% compared with the end 2025. The number of core active market makers also rose from 90 to 248 companies.

Furthermore, Bitget will enhance their execution systems and API facilities. It will also increase the offerings of quantitative trading tools and institution services. Further development of cross-asset accounts are also planned.

KCGI 2026 is part of the anniversary programme. The trading competition offers a $3,000,000 USDT reward. Bitget will also conduct VIP programs and events in various locations.