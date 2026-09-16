RippleX Ships Audited Batch V1.1 as XRP Ledger Nears Atomic Settlement Upgrade

The XRP Ledger is one validator vote away from starting the two-week countdown on XRPL Batch V1.1, RippleX’s rebuilt atomic-transaction amendment.

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What Broke in Batch V1.0, and Why the February Pull Still Matters

On February 19, 2026, security researcher Pranamya Keshkamat and Cantina AI flagged a logic error in the Batch v1.0 codebase.

The flaw sat inside the checkBatchSign function. If a signer account did not yet exist on the ledger, the function returned success early and skipped the remaining signers.

An attacker could have bundled victim-account transactions into a batch without those accounts’ private keys.

As part of the XRP Ledger 3.3.0 upgrade, the feature returned to validator voting after being pulled in February over a signature-validation flaw that could have allowed unauthorized transactions to execute on-chain.

RippleX staff engineer Mayukha Vadari announced on X that XRPL Batch V1.1 ships in xrpld v3.3.0 and is now open for validator voting.

The Batch V1.1 amendment shipped in xrpld 3.3.0 and is now up for voting. After the v1.0 signature bug was caught in February (pre-Mainnet, no funds at risk), we rebuilt it: root-cause fix, 4 senior reviewers, a Sherlock attackathon, and audits from Halborn and Common Prefix. We… — Mayukha Vadari (@msvadari) September 14, 2026

That announcement, made on September 14, 2026, is the original record, not the secondary recaps that followed.

The rebuild is the version institutions would actually use for atomic swaps and linked payments.

The critical XRPL security update at the time directed UNL validators to vote No immediately.

Emergency release rippled 3.1.1 then marked both Batch and fixBatchInnerSigs unsupported.

Because the amendment had not yet activated on mainnet, no user funds were exposed. The protocol’s 80%/14-day rule worked exactly as designed.

The Permission Delegation audit process that ran in parallel reinforced a pattern. RippleX now treats any amendment with institutional use cases as production bank software before the governance vote begins.

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RippleX Rebuilds, Audits, and Returns, Where the Vote Stands Now

Batch V1.1 is a replacement amendment, not a patch of the old one. The root-cause fix landed in PR #6446.

RippleX then ran a full review stack: four senior engineers, a Sherlock Batch Attackathon, a Halborn reassessment, and a Common Prefix security audit. Cantina AI and static scanning tools ran over the full codebase.

Reviewers found 11 additional issues, signature edge cases, authorization checks, and crash paths.

One Common Prefix finding was rated critical, signed permissions could have been reused to authorize more inner transactions than intended.

RippleX says all 11 are fixed in the version now being voted.

Batch still lets up to eight transactions from different accounts execute atomically in one ledger close. Either the whole bundle lands, or none of it does.

That is the primitive for atomic settlement, customer payout paired with a platform fee, and delivery-versus-payment without a smart-contract layer.

The original Batch upgrade proposal framed it as XRPL’s answer to Ethereum and Solana for coordinated multi-party settlement.

XRPL amendments need 80% of trusted validators for 14 consecutive days. CoinDesk’s Tuesday snapshot put support at 27 of 35 UNL validators (~77%).

One more Yes starts the 14-day clock. One flip back resets it. Ripple has already voted Yes on BatchV1_1 and other 3.3.0 amendments, alongside the fixCleanup vote that has already activated and set a 3,254-transaction block record on mainnet.

This activation window arrives while XRP trades under broader pressure from the CLARITY Act’s failure in the Senate. A Batch V1.1 vote does not mint supply or unlock escrow.

It improves usable ledger capacity for the payments and tokenization projects already under contract with RippleX. Watch the amendment tracker daily for the next two weeks, not XRP price candles.

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