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Home / Crypto News / Ripple XRP Treasury Evernorth Merger LIVE Updates: Will 473 Million XRP Deal Pass Sept. 30 Vote?
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Ripple XRP Treasury Evernorth Merger LIVE Updates: Will 473 Million XRP Deal Pass Sept. 30 Vote?

Ripple XRP Treasury Evernorth Merger LIVE Updates: Will 473 Million XRP Deal Pass Sept. 30 Vote?
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Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
News Writer & Journalist
Published 1 hour ago
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Ripple XRP Treasury Evernorth Merger LIVE Updates Today September 30: The XRP market is heading into a closely watched corporate development today as Armada Acquisition Corp. II shareholders vote on the proposed Evernorth merger. The transaction could mark a major step for the planned XRP treasury company and its path toward becoming a publicly traded business.

Investors are now watching the shareholder meeting, voting results and the next steps for the deal. With billions of dollars in capital and a large Ripple-backed XRP treasury tied to the vote, today’s decision could provide crucial insight into Evernorth’s plans and the future of XRPN. For instant updates on the Evernorth merger, stay tuned with CoinGape’s live blog.

03:20:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

Evernorth XRP Per Share Metric Set to Take Center Stage After Merger

XRP treasury giant Evernorth taps AI-driven finance to grow its holdings

 

Once Evernorth becomes public, investors will have a new set of corporate disclosures to monitor. One important measure will be the amount of XRP attributable to each outstanding share.

 

 

That figure can change even when the company’s total XRP balance rises, depending on new share issuance, financing, redemptions and other capital-markets activity. Evernorth has identified XRP per share as a key objective, making future share-count and treasury disclosures particularly relevant when assessing how its corporate structure evolves after the proposed transaction.

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03:10:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

Evernorth XRP Merger Still Faces Closing Steps After Shareholder Vote

Major XRP news of Ripple-backed Evernorth holdings reaching over $1 billion in XRP ahead of Nasdaq listing

 

Even if Armada shareholders approve the proposed merger, the transaction does not automatically result in an immediate Nasdaq listing. The combined company must still complete the business combination and satisfy the exchange’s applicable listing requirements.

 

Evernorth expects the resulting company to trade under XRPN, but the planned ticker depends on the transaction closing successfully. The companies have indicated a potential closing window around late Q3 or early Q4 2026, leaving additional steps after today’s shareholder decision before the public-market debut is finalized.

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03:05:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

SEC Clears Evernorth Registration Statement Ahead of September 30 Merger Vote

an image of the SEC and XRP logo

 

The SEC’s August 27 declaration that Evernorth’s Form S-4 registration statement was effective cleared the disclosure hurdle needed for the shareholder solicitation process.

 

However, the effectiveness of the registration statement did not constitute SEC approval of the merger, Evernorth’s treasury strategy or XRP itself. The transaction still requires shareholder approval and satisfaction of other closing conditions. This distinction is important as the vote approaches because regulatory effectiveness and transaction completion are separate stages in the process.

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02:55:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

Armada’s $230M SPAC Trust Enters Focus Ahead of Evernorth XRP Vote

XRP Price Prediction as Goldman Sachs Becomes Biggest Holder of Ripple ETFs

 

Armada entered the transaction with a substantial SPAC trust following its $230 million initial public offering in May 2025. The capital provides the SPAC component of the proposed combination.

 

However, the amount ultimately available to the new company can change based on shareholder redemptions and other transaction adjustments. Armada’s sponsor structure also changed during the process, with Arrington XRP Capital Fund becoming involved after a $6.6 million securities purchase completed in August 2025.

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02:45:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

Evernorth Deal Sets $10 Share Price Ahead of Planned XRPN Nasdaq Debut

xrp hodlers

 

The proposed transaction structure places the common shares at $10 per share, according to the proxy materials. That figure provides a reference point for understanding the capitalization of the planned public company, although it does not establish the future market price of XRPN if the listing occurs.

 

The eventual stock price would be determined by trading after the company becomes public. Investors will also need to consider the company’s XRP holdings, liabilities, share count and other balance-sheet factors when assessing the equity.

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02:38:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

Evernorth Secures $30M Convertible Financing Ahead of XRP Treasury Merger

XRP treasury giant Evernorth taps AI-driven finance to grow its holdings

 

Evernorth has also entered into an agreement for $30 million of convertible senior PIK notes that could provide additional funding following completion of the transaction. The notes carry a 4% payment-in-kind rate and mature in 2031.

 

According to the reported transaction terms, proceeds are intended for general corporate purposes, including potential XRP acquisitions and activities connected with the XRP ecosystem. The financing is separate from the main treasury funding and remains conditional on the transaction closing.

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02:25:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

Ripple Set to Contribute 126.79M XRP to Evernorth Treasury Deal

Evernorth XRP

 

The proposed Evernorth treasury includes a substantial XRP contribution from Ripple itself. Proxy materials indicate that 126,791,458 XRP are expected to come from Ripple as part of the transaction structure.

 

Another 84,365,876.3625 XRP were associated with purchases funded through $214 million in subscription proceeds. These figures provide a closer look at how the proposed treasury is being assembled rather than treating the projected XRP balance as one single source. The final holdings remain subject to transaction completion and closing adjustments.

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02:18:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

Armada Shareholder Redemption Deadline Passes Ahead of Evernorth XRP Vote

XRP News: Evernorth Reveals Massive Exchange Outflow Ahead of Ripple's XRP Las Vegas

 

Armada shareholders seeking to redeem their shares had to submit redemption requests by September 28, two business days before the scheduled merger vote. Redemptions are separate from voting on the business combination, meaning shareholders could potentially participate in the transaction decision while also exercising redemption rights.

 

The number of shares redeemed can affect the amount of cash ultimately transferred from Armada’s trust into the combined company. Final figures therefore depend partly on shareholder actions surrounding the transaction and the remaining closing conditions.

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02:10:00 PM UTC, 30 September 2026

Evernorth XRP Treasury Merger Vote Set for 12 PM ET Today

Ripple-Backed Evernorth Holdings Advances Nasdaq Listing with Stronger Investor Alignment

 

The Evernorth merger vote is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. ET on September 30, giving Armada Acquisition Corp. II shareholders a defined window to decide on the proposed transaction. The meeting will be held virtually, with shareholders of record as of August 20 eligible to participate.

 

 

For context, the vote is one of the final procedural steps before the proposed XRP treasury company can move toward its planned Nasdaq debut. The outcome will also determine whether the broader transaction proceeds to the remaining closing stages under the agreement.

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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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