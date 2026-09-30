Ripple XRP Treasury Evernorth Merger LIVE Updates: Will 473 Million XRP Deal Pass Sept. 30 Vote?

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Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.

Ripple XRP Treasury Evernorth Merger LIVE Updates Today September 30: The XRP market is heading into a closely watched corporate development today as Armada Acquisition Corp. II shareholders vote on the proposed Evernorth merger. The transaction could mark a major step for the planned XRP treasury company and its path toward becoming a publicly traded business.

Investors are now watching the shareholder meeting, voting results and the next steps for the deal. With billions of dollars in capital and a large Ripple-backed XRP treasury tied to the vote, today’s decision could provide crucial insight into Evernorth’s plans and the future of XRPN. For instant updates on the Evernorth merger, stay tuned with CoinGape’s live blog.