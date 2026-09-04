BREAKING: Kalshi Launches BNB, ADA, WLD, AAVE & Venice Token Perps Trading

Kalshi prediction market has expanded its perpetual futures (perps) offerings to include BNB, Cardano (ADA), and AAVE. The platform shows perpetual contracts for AI altcoins such as Worldcoin (WLD) and Venice Token (VVV) are also live for trading after approval from the US CFTC.

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BNB, ADA, WLD, AAVE & Venice Token Perps Trading Goes Live on Kalshi

Kalshi has added BNB, ADA, AAVE, WLD, and VVV to its line of US CFTC-regulated perpetual contracts. The products debuted under the trademark “American Perpetuals,” which aims to offer CFTC-regulated perpetual futures contracts for trading in the United States.

Notably, the prediction market platform filed for these perpetual futures with the CFTC last week. The max leverage varies by crypto asset, such as 4.5x for BNB and 1.9x for Venice Token.

Kalshi now offers perpetuals trading for Bitcoin and 17 altcoins such as ETH, XRP, SOL, HYPE, and Zcash. Notably, the perpetuals are CFTC-regulated, don’t have an expiration date, and settle in USD.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Kalshi last launched Zcash (ZEC), Near Protocol (NEAR), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) perps. However, approvals for XLM, DOT, and HBAR are still pending with the US CFTC.

The approvals came despite CME Group’s lawsuit against the US CFTC and Chairman Mike Selig, alleging these contracts are swaps. This week, the CFTC filed a motion to dismiss the CME lawsuit, arguing the exchange lacks standing on its competitive-injury claims.

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Prices Rebound amid More Perpetual Futures Approval by CFTC

BNB price jumped more than 5% to $729 amid broader crypto market recovery. The price is currently trading around $723, with a massive 83% rise in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

ADA price has skyrocketed almost 10% to $0.222 as RealFi sets October 1 mainnet launch. Cardano price outlook shows further upside to $0.28.

Meanwhile, AAVE, WLD, and VVV prices also jumped higher as the US Treasury bought back $12.5 billion of debt in its latest Treasury buyback operation.

If you’re looking to explore prediction markets amid the dip in the crypto market, check out these best crypto prediction markets of 2026.