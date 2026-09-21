Home / Crypto News / Breaking: President Trump Says US Will Not Stifle AI Growth as Industry Expands

Breaking: President Trump Says US Will Not Stifle AI Growth as Industry Expands

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Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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Highlights

  • Trump pledges to support US AI growth while rejecting calls to slow advanced model development.
  • Trump says the United States leads China in AI and intends to maintain that position.
  • Trump announces an AI Force while lawmakers and technology leaders continue debating stronger safety safeguards.
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President Donald Trump has pledged to support artificial intelligence growth in the United States, rejecting calls to slow development while arguing that America must maintain its technological lead over China.

Trump Rejects Calls to Slow AI Development

Trump stated that he would not prevent the U.S. AI sector from growing as the debate on the pace of AI development intensifies. He called AI a technology that can be bigger than the Industrial Revolution or the internet.

“We will not in any way hinder or stifle the Growth of this incredible Industry,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. Instead, the government will help it grow, and monitor for potential issues, he said.

Trump also said that fears that AI will pose a threat to humans in the future are “a hoax.” However, several technology executives and researchers have called for stronger safety measures as AI models become more powerful.

The president also viewed the development of AI as a technology race with China. Whoever wins AI, WINS!” Trump wrote, while claiming that the United States currently leads China and other countries..

Trump Announces New AI Force

Despite opposing efforts to slow development, Trump said the government would act against harmful uses of artificial intelligence. He pointed to existing criminal and civil laws as tools that authorities could use when problems arise.

Meanwhile, Trump announced plans to create an “AI Force” and appoint a new AI czar. He compared the planned initiative with the Space Force created during his first administration, although he provided few details about its structure or authority.

White House science and technology adviser Michael Kratsios has also argued that AI companies can slow development themselves when they believe their models present safety concerns. He said the federal government already has tools available to address problems when necessary.

AI Safety Debate Continues

Trump’s position comes as parts of the technology industry call for more caution. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has been calling for a slower pace in building advanced models, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has supported the idea of a gradual rate of development.

Meanwhile, Congress is split on the role of the federal government. Some have championed increased regulation; others have advocated for protection measures that do not impede innovation.

AI is also entering discussions between Washington and Beijing. The two governments have discussed a proposed notification system for artificial intelligence incidents that could threaten national security.

For more investment opportunities, explore platforms offering tokenized private shares in leading artificial intelligence companies before IPOs.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.