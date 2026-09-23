Home / Crypto News / Regulation News / Anthropic Launches Claude Opus 5.5 With 40% Lower Costs Ahead of $2T IPO

Anthropic Launches Claude Opus 5.5 With 40% Lower Costs Ahead of $2T IPO

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Highlights

  • Claude Opus 5.5 cuts typical running costs by 40% while improving coding and knowledge-work performance.
  • Amodei, Altman, and Musk have backed greater AI caution, while Trump opposes rules that slow development.
  • Anthropic is reportedly preparing for a November IPO that could value the company near $2 trillion.
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Anthropic has launched Claude Opus 5.5 as it cuts model costs and prepares for a November public listing. The release combines lower pricing, faster output, and stronger coding results while competition intensifies among leading AI developers.

Claude Opus 5.5 Targets Lower Costs and Faster Enterprise Work

Claude Opus 5.5 is Anthropic’s new family of Claude 5.5, optimized for coding, research, and professional knowledge work. According to Anthropic, the model’s performance is close to Claude Fable 5.1 with reduced spending for common tasks.

The company estimates that Opus 5.5 costs about 40% less to run than Opus 5. The input pricing is $4 per million tokens, and the output pricing is $20 per million tokens.

Cached reads now cost $0.20 per million tokens, representing a 60% reduction from Opus 5. According to Anthropic, output generation has also accelerated by over 30%.

Those changes come in the wake of AI customers demanding improved models, but not at the rapid expense of inference costs. OpenAI has followed the same market pressure with cheaper additions to its GPT-6 family.

On Tuesday, just like Anthropic, OpenAI introduced GPT-6 Sol and GPT-6 Luna with API pricing below previous promotional GPT-5.6 levels. As a result, both firms are dealing with cheaper competition from Alibaba, Moonshot AI, and DeepSeek.

Coding Gains Arrive During Wider AI Safety Debate

In addition to cost savings, there are improvements in several coding and professional benchmarks, such as Terminal-Bench 4.0, where Claude Opus 5.5 achieved a 66.4% score, while Opus 5. only netted 52.3%.

The model also achieved a score of 57.8% on CursorBench 4.0 and 1,846 Elo on GDPval-AA. Anthropic uses these tests to measure software development and professional knowledge performance.

Long-running coding work remains another focus for the release, with one tester completing a 680,000-line code migration in less than one day. Another tester audited and repaired a 200,000-line codebase in less than three hours. Anthropic reported it took over 20 hours to process that amount of work with Opus 5.

The launch also coincides with a broader discussion on the pace of deployment of frontier AI systems. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and Elon Musk have urged more safeguards and a slower development tempo.

Despite this, US President Donald Trump has taken a different approach, opposing new rules that could slow U.S. AI development. At the UN, Trump said he would not “stifle growth” in technology he expects to exceed the Industrial Revolution but the Justice Department would keep an eye on the sector and take action if needed.

Anthropic IPO Plans Add Business Focus to Opus 5.5 Launch

The commercial push follows news that Anthropic is reportedly working on a potential November IPO. As we reported, the Claude developer could seek a valuation near $2 trillion.

The company could also raise to $100 billion, though those figures remain subject to change. However, so far, Anthropic has not publicly confirmed final IPO terms or a completed valuation.

Lower model costs could matter as Anthropic expands enterprise use before any public-market debut. The company is also expanding its distribution channel via cloud providers and its own Claude platform.

As of now, Claude Opus 5.5 is available through Claude, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. In the meantime, Anthropic plans to release Claude Sonnet 5.5 and Claude Haiku 5.5 in the coming weeks.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.