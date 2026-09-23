Anthropic Launches Claude Opus 5.5 With 40% Lower Costs Ahead of $2T IPO
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Highlights
- Claude Opus 5.5 cuts typical running costs by 40% while improving coding and knowledge-work performance.
- Amodei, Altman, and Musk have backed greater AI caution, while Trump opposes rules that slow development.
- Anthropic is reportedly preparing for a November IPO that could value the company near $2 trillion.
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