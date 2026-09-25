Canary Capital Amends Its Staked Injective ETF with US SEC, Will INJ Price Rally?

Canary Capital amended its staked Injective ETF filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The issuer has revealed significant changes to its prospectus to provide investors with regulated exposure to Injective and staking rewards. INJ price rebounded 5% to hit $8.6 in the last 24 hours.

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Canary Capital Updates Staked Injective ETF with the US SEC

Canary Capital submitted Amendment No. 3 to its Form S-1 for the Canary Staked Injective ETF, according to a latest filing with the US SEC. If approved, it will offer regulated exposure to spot INJ price and additional Injective earnings via its staking program.

The issuer seeks to list the spot exchange-traded fund on Cboe BZX under the ticker INJS. Canary says it expects to stake at least 90% INJ, as compared to all in previous filings.

Canary Capital has revealed amendments to agreements, including price index providers, custodians, and transfer and marketing agents. The exchange-traded fund will track Injective price performance as measured by the CoinDesk Injective Benchmark Rate 60m NY Rate index.

U.S. Bank NA is the Canary Staked Injective ETF’s cash custodian. BitGo Bank & Trust is named as custodian for the trust and will hold all of the Trust’s INJ on the Trust’s behalf. U.S. Bancorp Fund Services will serve as transfer agent and administrator for the trust.

The issuer will sell or redeem staked INJ ETF in blocks of 10,000 shares. Other details disclosed in the filings include Paralel Distributors LLC as marketing agent.

The key details of the management fee and staking fee for Canary Staked INJ ETF were not disclosed yet. These details could appear in the next S-1 filings.

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INJ Price Nears Breakout

Injective price jumped more than 6% in the past 24 hours amid Injective CypherOS on-chain privacy layer buzz. This follows the successful Meridian mainnet upgrade that went live on Thursday. The upgrade added support for regulated tokenized assets and expanded INJ’s role on the network.

The price currently trades at $8.12, with an intraday low and high of $7.81 and $8.66, respectively. Trading volume has slightly decreased by 6% over the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders.

In the daily timeframe, the price is above the 50-MA and 200-MA at the time of writing. The price is moving in convergence with a rise in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to 72.30, signaling a potential for a pullback from the overbought zone.

Analysts recommended that investors consider an entry near $8 for a rally toward the next resistance at $10.4 amid AI and Canary Staked Injective ETF developments. Traders must also keep an eye on rising trading volumes to confirm upside momentum.

CoinGlass data showed buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total Injective futures open interest jumped almost 5% in the past hour and almost 7% over the last 4 hours. The 24-hour INJ futures open interest is up nearly 11.30%. Notably, it increased more than 6% on Binance, 8% on Bybit, and 16% on OKX.

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