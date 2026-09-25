Home / Crypto News / Canary Capital Amends Its Staked Injective ETF with US SEC, Will INJ Price Rally?

Canary Capital Amends Its Staked Injective ETF with US SEC, Will INJ Price Rally?

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Canary Capital Amends Its Staked Injective ETF with US SEC, Will INJ Price Rally?

Highlights

  • Canary Capital files amendment no. 3 to its staked Injective ETF filing with the US SEC.
  • The issuer plans to list on Cboe BZX under the ticker INJS and stake at least 90% INJ tokens.
  • INJ price has jumped more than 6% and futures open interest has climbed up nearly 11.30% in 24 hours.
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Canary Capital amended its staked Injective ETF filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The issuer has revealed significant changes to its prospectus to provide investors with regulated exposure to Injective and staking rewards. INJ price rebounded 5% to hit $8.6 in the last 24 hours.

Canary Capital Updates Staked Injective ETF with the US SEC

Canary Capital submitted Amendment No. 3 to its Form S-1 for the Canary Staked Injective ETF, according to a latest filing with the US SEC. If approved, it will offer regulated exposure to spot INJ price and additional Injective earnings via its staking program.

The issuer seeks to list the spot exchange-traded fund on Cboe BZX under the ticker INJS. Canary says it expects to stake at least 90% INJ, as compared to all in previous filings.

Canary Capital Amends its Staked Injective ETF
Canary Capital Amends its Staked Injective ETF. Source: US SEC

Canary Capital has revealed amendments to agreements, including price index providers, custodians, and transfer and marketing agents. The exchange-traded fund will track Injective price performance as measured by the CoinDesk Injective Benchmark Rate 60m NY Rate index.

U.S. Bank NA is the Canary Staked Injective ETF’s cash custodian. BitGo Bank & Trust is named as custodian for the trust and will hold all of the Trust’s INJ on the Trust’s behalf. U.S. Bancorp Fund Services will serve as transfer agent and administrator for the trust.

The issuer will sell or redeem staked INJ ETF in blocks of 10,000 shares. Other details disclosed in the filings include Paralel Distributors LLC as marketing agent.

The key details of the management fee and staking fee for Canary Staked INJ ETF were not disclosed yet. These details could appear in the next S-1 filings.

INJ Price Nears Breakout

Injective price jumped more than 6% in the past 24 hours amid Injective CypherOS on-chain privacy layer buzz. This follows the successful Meridian mainnet upgrade that went live on Thursday. The upgrade added support for regulated tokenized assets and expanded INJ’s role on the network.

The price currently trades at $8.12, with an intraday low and high of $7.81 and $8.66, respectively. Trading volume has slightly decreased by 6% over the last 24 hours, indicating a decline in interest among traders.

In the daily timeframe, the price is above the 50-MA and 200-MA at the time of writing. The price is moving in convergence with a rise in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) to 72.30, signaling a potential for a pullback from the overbought zone.

Injective Price in 1-Day Timeframe
Injective Price in 1-Day Timeframe. Source: TradingView

Analysts recommended that investors consider an entry near $8 for a rally toward the next resistance at $10.4 amid AI and Canary Staked Injective ETF developments. Traders must also keep an eye on rising trading volumes to confirm upside momentum.

CoinGlass data showed buying in the derivatives market in the last few hours. At the time of writing, the total Injective futures open interest jumped almost 5% in the past hour and almost 7% over the last 4 hours. The 24-hour INJ futures open interest is up nearly 11.30%. Notably, it increased more than 6% on Binance, 8% on Bybit, and 16% on OKX.

Also Read: Best AI Crypto Coins to Invest In Right Now For 2026

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.