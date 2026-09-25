Home / Crypto News / Altcoin News / INJ Jumps Toward $8 as Injective Confirms CypherOS Native Privacy After Mainnet Goes Live

INJ Jumps Toward $8 as Injective Confirms CypherOS Native Privacy After Mainnet Goes Live

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Why is Injective (INJ) Price Rising Today? AI Coins

Highlights

  • Injective confirmed CypherOS, a native privacy layer covering shielded transactions, confidential trading, and private RFQ flows.
  • The reveal follows the Meridian mainnet upgrade, which passed governance with ~99% staker support and went live September 24.
  • INJ traded near $8 on September 25, up 32% on the week and 42% over 30 days, with the private RFQ testnet as the first live test.
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Injective has confirmed that Injective CypherOS, a native on-chain privacy layer, is coming to the network. This follows the successful Meridian mainnet upgrade, which went live on September 24, 2026.

The move positions Injective as one of the first financial-layer blockchains to build privacy directly into its core infrastructure.

What Meridian Delivered, and Why CypherOS Is the Next Step

Meridian (IIP-701, chain v1.20.4) passed governance with approximately 99% staker support. It activated at block height 184,394,000 on September 24, 2026.

The upgrade introduced regulated token standards on Injective EVM, compliance-ready transfer rules, MultiVM unified perp markets, and updated risk engines.

The groundwork for this moment stretches back to August 2026. Injective’s SEC transfer-agent registration triggered a ~9% INJ price spike at that time.

It signaled that the protocol was building toward an institutional audience, one that public chains cannot serve without robust privacy protections.

Critically, it also listed a CypherOS testnet alpha as part of the package. One day later, on September 25, Injective’s official account confirmed: Injective CypherOS is coming soon.

That post ended months of teasing that began on September 6, when Injective called privacy “a fundamental human right.”

The protocol has been building toward this through its Volan upgrade and RWA integration, which laid the tokenization rails that CypherOS would now shield.

According to Injective’s own disclosures, Injective CypherOS is designed to cover three areas, shielded transactions, confidential trading, and private RFQ (request-for-quote) execution flows.

Private RFQ flows in the testnet alpha will be the first live test surface. The problem it solves is real. Institutions running high-frequency strategies or large OTC positions currently expose every fill on a public chain.

INJ Price Context and What Investors Are Watching Next

Injective (INJ) extended its rally on Friday, September 25, 2026, trading at $8.23 after a 4.30% gain over the past 24 hours and a 25.80% climb across the last seven days, on 24-hour volume of $194.78 million.

With roughly 100 million INJ in circulation, the token now carries a market capitalization of about $822.61 million, as the recent CypherOS privacy-layer confirmation and Meridian mainnet upgrade continue to underpin bullish sentiment around the network.

The weekly move largely preceded the CypherOS teaser, Meridian’s governance passage drove the early price action.

Privacy headlines are arriving into an already strengthening tape, not creating it from scratch.

The investor narrative now runs in a clear sequence. Canary Capital’s staked INJ ETF filing added a regulated-wrapper angle earlier this year.

Meridian added compliance-ready tokenization. And Injective CypherOS now adds the confidentiality layer that makes institutional order flow viable on-chain. Still, important caveats apply.

No public CypherOS architecture, cryptography specification, or audit report has been released yet. The testnet alpha for private RFQs has not launched.

And the full suite, shielded transactions, confidential trading, and tokenization privacy, is expected in a later chain upgrade. For readers new to the protocol, what Injective is and how it works is worth reviewing before drawing conclusions.

The real catalysts to watch are the public CypherOS demo and the first live private RFQ testnet flow, not the teaser tweet.

From on-chain data to charting, explore these free crypto tools every investor should know.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.