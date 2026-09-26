Circle CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen to Step Down by End of 2026 After Five Years

Circle CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen is stepping down after more than five years at the stablecoin giant. Circle Internet Group announced the transition on Sept. 25, 2026.

Fox-Geen will remain in the role through December 2026, or until a successor is named. Circle has already engaged an executive search firm to lead the hunt.

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The Finance Chief Who Took Circle Public

The announcement came on the same day that co-founder P. Sean Neville resigned from Circle’s board of directors. Neville cited personal reasons.

The board now shrinks from eight members to seven. Circle described both exits as orderly and said neither involved any disagreement with management.

Fox-Geen joined Circle in May 2021 and built the finance function from the ground up.

He steered the company through the 2022–23 crypto winter and then helped execute what became the $1.2 billion NYSE listing, one of the most watched fintech debuts of the decade.

That milestone, now behind him, is exactly what he says made the timing right to leave. “Having achieved many milestones, it is now the right time for me to step down and take a break before my next chapter,” Fox-Geen said.

CEO Jeremy Allaire credited him with bringing “strategic insight, financial leadership, and operating discipline through periods of both market turmoil and tremendous growth.”

Circle’s path to that IPO was not smooth. After a SPAC attempt collapsed in 2022, Circle’s IPO plans stayed on the table and eventually crossed the finish line on the NYSE under the ticker CRCL

The Circle CFO role carries weight well beyond the balance sheet. Fox-Geen oversaw reserve composition and attestation cadence for USDC, Circle’s dollar-pegged stablecoin.

USDC now holds a market cap of roughly $75.3 billion, per CoinMarketCap. Earlier in his tenure, he was the voice that addressed reserve questions head-on.

Circle’s CFO on USDC reserve segregation after the 2023 banking stress set off a brief USDC depeg scare.

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CRCL Dips as Leadership Transition Arrives at a Busy Moment

CRCL closed Friday at $89.00, down 4.1% on the session. It slipped a further 1.8% after hours to $87.38.

The stock is still up roughly 12% year to date, so the dip reads more like a governance discount than a full-blown selloff.

The outgoing Circle CFO leaves behind a product slate that is more complex than anything he inherited. Circle recently launched the Arc blockchain for payments and tokenized financial markets, with BlackRock and Visa as validators.

It also closed a $400 million Tazapay deal, rolled out Bitcoin-backed USDC loans, and locked in a Binance stake of $100 million in CRCL shares tied to a five-year USDC distribution deal.

The regulatory backdrop adds more weight to the search. Circle secured a limited-purpose trust charter from NYDFS and is navigating GENIUS Act stablecoin rules that could reshape how USDC is classified.

At the same time, major banks including Goldman Sachs and Citi are eyeing a rival USD stablecoin, making the CFO transition a moment the market will watch closely.

Whoever takes the seat next will inherit a company that looks more like regulated financial infrastructure than a crypto startup.

Investors will be watching for a named successor, and for any signal that Circle’s reserve reporting rhythm or public-market disclosure cadence will shift under the new Circle CFO.