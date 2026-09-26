Home / Crypto News / Circle CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen to Step Down by End of 2026 After Five Years

Circle CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen to Step Down by End of 2026 After Five Years

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Highlights

  • Circle CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen is stepping down after five years, staying on through December 2026 or until a successor is named.
  • His exit lands the same day co-founder P. Sean Neville resigned from the board, shrinking it from eight members to seven.
  • CRCL closed down 4.1% at $89.00 as the transition hits amid the Arc blockchain launch and GENIUS Act stablecoin rules.
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Circle CFO Jeremy Fox-Geen is stepping down after more than five years at the stablecoin giant. Circle Internet Group announced the transition on Sept. 25, 2026.

Fox-Geen will remain in the role through December 2026, or until a successor is named. Circle has already engaged an executive search firm to lead the hunt.

The Finance Chief Who Took Circle Public

The announcement came on the same day that co-founder P. Sean Neville resigned from Circle’s board of directors. Neville cited personal reasons.

The board now shrinks from eight members to seven. Circle described both exits as orderly and said neither involved any disagreement with management.

Fox-Geen joined Circle in May 2021 and built the finance function from the ground up.

He steered the company through the 2022–23 crypto winter and then helped execute what became the $1.2 billion NYSE listing, one of the most watched fintech debuts of the decade.

That milestone, now behind him, is exactly what he says made the timing right to leave. “Having achieved many milestones, it is now the right time for me to step down and take a break before my next chapter,” Fox-Geen said.

CEO Jeremy Allaire credited him with bringing “strategic insight, financial leadership, and operating discipline through periods of both market turmoil and tremendous growth.”

Circle’s path to that IPO was not smooth. After a SPAC attempt collapsed in 2022, Circle’s IPO plans stayed on the table and eventually crossed the finish line on the NYSE under the ticker CRCL

The Circle CFO role carries weight well beyond the balance sheet. Fox-Geen oversaw reserve composition and attestation cadence for USDC, Circle’s dollar-pegged stablecoin.

USDC now holds a market cap of roughly $75.3 billion, per CoinMarketCap. Earlier in his tenure, he was the voice that addressed reserve questions head-on.

Circle’s CFO on USDC reserve segregation after the 2023 banking stress set off a brief USDC depeg scare.

CRCL Dips as Leadership Transition Arrives at a Busy Moment

CRCL closed Friday at $89.00, down 4.1% on the session. It slipped a further 1.8% after hours to $87.38.

The stock is still up roughly 12% year to date, so the dip reads more like a governance discount than a full-blown selloff.

The outgoing Circle CFO leaves behind a product slate that is more complex than anything he inherited. Circle recently launched the Arc blockchain for payments and tokenized financial markets, with BlackRock and Visa as validators.

It also closed a $400 million Tazapay deal, rolled out Bitcoin-backed USDC loans, and locked in a Binance stake of $100 million in CRCL shares tied to a five-year USDC distribution deal.

The regulatory backdrop adds more weight to the search. Circle secured a limited-purpose trust charter from NYDFS and is navigating GENIUS Act stablecoin rules that could reshape how USDC is classified.

At the same time, major banks including Goldman Sachs and Citi are eyeing a rival USD stablecoin, making the CFO transition a moment the market will watch closely.

Whoever takes the seat next will inherit a company that looks more like regulated financial infrastructure than a crypto startup.

Investors will be watching for a named successor, and for any signal that Circle’s reserve reporting rhythm or public-market disclosure cadence will shift under the new Circle CFO.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.