Home / Crypto News / Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys The Dip In SpaceX Stock With Massive $47M Purchase

Cathie Wood’s ARK Buys The Dip In SpaceX Stock With Massive $47M Purchase

Kritika Mehta
By Kritika Mehta
Kritika Mehta

Kritika Mehta

News Writer & Journalist
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
SpaceX Stock Outlook: Could Cathie Wood’s $51 Million Purchase Drive Gains?

SpaceX (NASDAQ: SPCX) shares fell after Democrats swept the U.S. midterm elections, with Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest purchasing a total of 348,406 shares and spending an estimated $47.36 million on the stock.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Scoop Up 348,406 SpaceX Shares

The SpaceX stock closed regular trading at $135.92, down $5.39, or 3.81%, from its previous close of $141.31. The drop occurred despite the big U.S. stock indexes closing higher after Democrats took control of the Senate and House. Democrats’ new majority over both Houses may mean more congressional oversight of technology firms and federal spending.

Additionally, analysts have raised concerns about potential delays or further investigation into Musk’s proposed business plans. The results of the election thus introduced another uncertainty for SpaceX stocks. Investors considered the threat of greater regulation of Elon’s companies, such as SpaceX’s government work, AI projects, and a potential Elon-Tesla combination.

Cathie Wood-led ARK’s latest trading disclosure indicates that it bought into three exchange-traded funds. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) bought 224,483 SPCX shares. The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) bought 63,478 shares and the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) bought 60,445 shares.

The total number of shares bought by the three funds was 348,406. The transactions were valued at SpaceX stock’s price as of November 4 when it closed, valued at roughly $47.36 million. The purchases were made when stock prices fell, fuelled by worries about the political climate that Musk’s companies could face in the wake of the elections.

ARK Also Buys Circle Shares But Sells BLSH Stock

Cathie Wood’s ARK also bought shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL). On the same day, its ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) bought 1,894 Circle shares just before the CRCL stock plunged over 12% today.

The buying activity was not the only activity in the fund. ARKK and ARKW each sold 36,331 and 35,248 shares of Bullish and Iambic Therapeutics, respectively. Meanwhile, ARKW sold 8,809 shares of CrowdStrike and 7,483 shares of Cloudflare. ARKQ also sold 15,750 shares of Amazon and 14,684 shares of Alphabet.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Kritika Mehta
About Author
Kritika Mehta
Kritika boasts over 4 years of experience in the financial news sector. Currently working as a crypto journalist at Coingape, she has consistently shown a knack for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. Kritika combines insightful analysis with a deep understanding of market trends. With a keen interest in technical analysis, she brings a nuanced perspective to her reporting, exploring the intersection of finance, technology, and emerging trends in the crypto space.