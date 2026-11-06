Gnosis Hack: Gnosis Pay Discloses Data Breach As Hackers Steal User Information

Gnosis Pay has announced that a data breach involving its consumer card system exposed customer information, including personal details and payment-related data. However, the company confirmed that customer funds were not affected.

According to its announcement, Gnosis Pay detected the breach on November 3, 2026, and began containment measures within two hours. It has since replaced affected security credentials and addressed the vulnerability responsible for the breach.

The B2B stablecoin card-as-a-service and payment infrastructure provider said the breach only affected the infrastructure supporting Gnosis Pay-branded cards. Its enterprise platform, which provides white-label card services to other businesses, remained unaffected.

Although Gnosis Pay did not disclose the number of affected customers, it said it had notified those impacted and provided details of the information exposed from their accounts.

“While funds were not affected, the security of personal information is just as important, and we take full responsibility,” Gnosis Pay wrote on X.

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Gnosis Pay adds security checks ahead of planned card system shutdown

According to the announcement, Gnosis Pay noted that it has increased monitoring of card transactions and connected wallets following the breach. It has also made 3D Secure mandatory for all online card payments, introducing an additional verification step to help prevent unauthorized transactions.

Gnosis Pay said it will maintain these security measures until December 20, 2026, when it plans to retire the consumer card system affected by the breach.

The company noted that it had plans for the shutdown before the incident and that it will not affect its enterprise platform or white-label card programs.

Gnosis also said it had notified its partners, contacted its card issuer, and begun communicating with relevant data protection authorities. It is arranging specialist monitoring to identify potential misuse of exposed customer information.

Gnosis Pay also advised customers to treat unexpected messages with caution, even when they contain accurate personal details or information about previous purchases.

It further warns its customers that it would never ask users to transfer funds through email, text messages, or phone calls.

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Gnosis Pay previously suffered a $1.5 million security breach

The November incident is not the first major security problem that has affected Gnosis Pay’s card infrastructure. On June 1, 2026, attackers exploited vulnerabilities in the Delay Module and Roles Module, software components connected to the Gnosis Pay card Safe infrastructure.

The incident affected certain user Safe wallets, leaving funds either compromised or at risk. Gnosis responded by taking card services offline and coordinating with partners to isolate attacker accounts and contain the breach.

The attackers extracted approximately $1.5 million, while another $300,000 became inaccessible as a result of the incident. Gnosis said it absorbed the losses and restored all affected user funds while continuing to explore recovery options for the inaccessible amount.

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