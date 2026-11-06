SpaceX’s White House Starlink “Donation” Actually Funded By Taxpayer Money: Report

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is facing fresh scrutiny over its Starlink services at the White House after government records revealed that taxpayers have been footing the bill. The Trump administration had earlier said that the satellite internet service would be a “donation.” However, federal contracting records showed that the Pentagon had issued SpaceX almost $1.2 million in contracts from March 2025 through June 2026.

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Pentagon Contracts Raise Questions Over SpaceX’s Starlink Donation

The payments were for services to the White House Communications Agency (WHCA), a military agency that handles secure communications for the president, vice president and other high-ranking officials. The results come at a time when it is unclear what was actually donated and if taxpayers were paying for services that were originally touted as free.

White House officials had told The New York Times last year that SpaceX’s Starlink had donated its services. They also said the deal was reviewed by White House Counsel’s Office.

The new contracting logs, however, show a different financial situation. The White House and the Department of Defense did not explain if the government funds were for the same services as the initial presentation of the gift.

SpaceX did not comment. The company’s services are thus not clearly defined as being free or part of the Pentagon contracts.

A video of the three of the four awards, totaling $502,000, was featured in a report from the Democracy Defenders Fund. Another contract for almost $686,000 was picked up by The Washington Post.

The Democracy Defenders Fund’s chief counsel and director of anti-corruption and ethics, Virginia Canter, expressed concerns about the deal.

“I’m very concerned,” Canter remarked on the SpaceX controversy. He further elucidated, “We worry about pay-to-play access and these kinds of transactional arrangements. When someone is given this access and subsequently given these government contracts, you have to wonder if these government contracts are in the best interest of the taxpayer.”

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Starlink Installation Also Faced Security Concerns

The conflict follows when Starlink was set up at the White House base in 2025, against the objections of communications experts.

An earlier Washington Post report said officials at the White House who manage the communications infrastructure were not told beforehand by DOGE that it would be coming into the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in February 2025 to set up a Starlink terminal.

A WiFi network called “Starlink Guest” was then seen on the phones in the vicinity and later on it was removed.

Democrats had raised questions with the administration about SpaceX’s Starlink installation. House Oversight Committee members formally asked for information regarding the terms of the reported donation in April 2025.

The dealings between the two may be subject to new scrutiny as Democrats take control of Congress. There’s also the general problem that could be argued as the long-term repercussions of allowing private enterprise to supply free technology. It could even impact Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Tesla.

However, Jessica Tillipman, associate dean at George Washington University Law School (GWULS) for government procurement law studies, cautioned that it might be difficult to change providers after government agencies have incorporated a company’s technology.

“If [Musk] donated the services and then now there’s an actual contract for money,” Tillipman stated. He questioned, “The number one question I have is: Is it now only one responsible source because you accepted free services and now it’s too painful operationally and economically for you to unwind this company?”