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Russia’s Central Bank Approves Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading For Retail Investors

Boluwatife Adeyemi
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Russia's Central Bank has approved for retail investors to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT on exchanges.
  • This approval will take effect from November 17.
  • This follows an earlier approval of the country's crypto market structure legislation.
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Russia’s Central Bank has cleared the way for retail investors to trade crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum on exchanges. This follows the earlier passage of the country’s market structure legislation, which paved the way for crypto activity.

Russia Central Bank Clears Path For Bitcoin, Ethereum Trading

In a release, the country’s central bank announced that retail investors will be able to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT on exchanges starting on November 17. “From then on, exchanges will be authorized to admit these assets to public trading,” the release read.

Russia’s central bank also noted that retail investors can buy these crypto assets through intermediaries such as brokers, managers, or crypto exchanges. The purchase limit per intermediary will be 300,000 rubles annually, which is equivalent to around $3,700. Institutional investors, however, will have no limits and can also trade through the top crypto exchanges.

It is worth noting that this comes just months after Russia passed its crypto legislation, providing regulatory clarity for the crypto industry in the country. In addition to crypto transactions, the legislation addresses issues such as crypto tax, mining, issuance, and ownership.

Meanwhile, regarding how it selected these crypto assets for trading, the central bank noted that they are the most liquid. “The selection process took into account market capitalization, average daily trading volume, and pricing history on international exchanges, which must be at least five years long,” the bank said.

It added that this approach aims to reduce the risks for retail investors when trading crypto assets. All this comes as crypto legislation stalls in the U.S., with the CLARITY Act yet to become law. The market structure legislation now faces more uncertainty, with Democrats, who have largely opposed it, taking control of Congress following the midterm elections. Polymarket data shows only a 3% chance the CLARITY Act will become law this year.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.