Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest offloaded roughly $85 million worth of Nvidia (NVDA) stock across its exchange-traded funds on Monday, November 16, following the recent drop in the stock’s price. The move happened simultaneously with Ark Invest rotating capital into crypto-related and growth equities on the same day.

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Ark Invest Offloads Nvidia 543,092 Shares

Latest trading disclosure shows that Ark Invest sold 543,092 Nvidia (NVDA) shares valued at roughly $84.8 million. The firm offloaded these shares through its funds ARKK and ARKW on Monday amid growing concerns around Nvidia following Jensen Huang’s departure.

The chipmaker’s stock has faced a steep decline since Huang’s resignation on November 12, following the discovery of his extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

Nvidia’s stock dropped to $156.14 on Monday, a 4.12% dip on the day. This drop brought its monthly decline to about 28% as further developments showed that the chipmaker’s board is skeptical of bringing the former CEO back despite Silicon Valley lobbying for his return.

Besides Nvidia’s shares, Ark Invest also sold 30,659 shares of crypto exchange Bullish (BLSH) worth $605,515 as well as shares of 3IQ’s Solana Staking ETF and Ether Staking ETF.

Ark Invest’s stock offloading move is part of its ETF weightings rebalancing strategy that ensures individual stock holdings remain below 10% of its fund’s portfolio. Despite trimming Nvidia’s shares, ARK’s funds still retain a large position in the chipmaker.

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Cathie Wood-Led Firm Bets Big on Crypto-Related Stocks

The same trading disclosure shows that ARK Invest bought shares in Block Inc., Circle Internet Group, and Coinbase Global on Monday, November 16, 2026, after trimming Nvidia’s shares and staking ETFs.

Ark Invest added 277,523 shares of Block Inc. (XYZ) worth $23 million across the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) and ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) as the stock dipped 1.92% to $82.96.

It also purchased 180,534 shares of Circle Internet Group (CRCL) worth $10.4 million, and 53,760 shares of Coinbase Global (COIN), worth $6.4 million, as the stocks fell 7.29% and 6.11%, respectively.

Other notable buys on Monday included 378,515 shares of SpaceX (SPCX) at $52.7 million and Shopify (SHOP) at $16.4 million.

As of the time of writing, Nvidia (NVDA) stock traded at 157.79, a 1.06% surge in pre-market trading, according to data from Yahoo Finance.