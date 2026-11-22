Ark Invest pulled its registration filings for two proposed crypto index ETFs on November 20, 2026, ending plans for a CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF and a companion fund that excluded Bitcoin. The firm had filed both products with the SEC in January 2026. ARK gave no reason for the move beyond saying it does not intend to issue shares.

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ARK Cancels Funds Tied to the Top 20 Cryptocurrencies

The Cathie Wood-led firm submitted Form RW request under Rule 477, which lets an issuer withdraw a registration statement voluntarily. Ark Invest filed the requests before the SEC made any ruling on the proposed products, CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF and a Bitcoin-excluded version.

Ark applied for the funds with the SEC in January 2026, with both funds slated to list on NYSE Arca. CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF was built as a commodity pool that holds futures contracts, including ICE CoinDesk 20 futures, rather than owning tokens directly. Ark Invest intended it to track the 20 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with stablecoins and memecoins excluded and Bitcoin capped at a 30% weight.

The second fund aimed to remove Bitcoin exposure entirely. Ark Invest planned to pair the index futures with a short position in CME Bitcoin futures, which would have canceled out the Bitcoin portion of the index. That design would have left investors holding the other 19 or so assets in the basket.

ARK has not elaborated on its decision, and the firm has issued no public statement beyond the withdrawal paperwork. Because the filings came before any SEC determination, Ark keeps the option to submit new applications if market conditions or its own strategy change.

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ARK’s Existing Crypto and Equity Funds Stay in Place

The withdrawal from CoinDesk 20 Crypto ETF and a Bitcoin-excluded version leaves ARK’s current products untouched. The firm’s spot Bitcoin ETF, ARKB, which it offers with 21Shares, continues to trade as usual. Its actively managed innovation equity funds, including ARKK, also face no changes.

For investors, the practical result is a missing option rather than a lost position. Nobody bought shares in either CoinDesk 20 fund, so no holders face redemptions, losses, or tax consequences. Anyone who wanted diversified crypto exposure through a regulated ETF wrapper from ARK will have to wait for a new filing or look to other issuers.