Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Launches Tokenized ARKVX Fund on Ethereum

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest has launched a tokenized version of the ARK Venture Fund through Securitize on Ethereum. The transfer will allow qualified investors to access a portfolio of private and public technology businesses via blockchain technology.

Ad

Ad

ARKVX Brings OpenAI and Anthropic Exposure Onchain

ARKVX is an actively managed interval fund that aims to achieve long-term capital growth via companies related to disruptive innovation. As of this time, it has investments in OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, and Databricks, but its holdings are subject to change.

Through Securitize, eligible investors can access tokenized interests representing their investment in ARKVX. This launch is not tokenizing the individual portfolio companies, nor is it being made readily available for trade.

Ethereum will provide the product at launch, while Securitize will handle the onchain issuance and investors’ onchain experience. According to reports, there may be additional blockchain networks that could follow after the initial Ethereum rollout.

Wood said putting ARKVX onchain extends ARK’s goal of widening access to technology-focused investment products. She also labeled the tokenization as a new avenue to access private and public markets.

Ad

Ad

Securitize Extends ARK Invest Tokenization Partnership

The launch is a follow-up to ARK Invest’s $10M strategic investment in Securitize made in October 2025. The agreement centered on regulated tokenized securities and introducing more investment products to blockchain infrastructure.

Securitize will offer daily NAVs and enable the trading of fund interests that are eligible to be traded on blockchain-based markets. However, the availability of investor access will continue to be subject to applicable eligibility requirements and applicable regulatory restrictions.

Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo said the structure offers one fund containing exposure to several private technology companies. Investors therefore gain fund-level exposure rather than direct ownership of the underlying private-company shares.

The partnership also provides ARK with a blockchain distribution system, while maintaining the fund’s current investment approach. Although the new tokenized ownership structure, ARKVX continues to be an actively managed interval fund.

ARK Expands Crypto Exposure as Tokenized Markets Grow

The ARKVX launch follows other recent moves by ARK into crypto-linked companies. In August, ARK purchased approximately $37.4 million in Block shares and $3.36 million in Circle shares.

Consequently, those purchases added exposure to payments and stablecoin businesses through ARK’s actively managed exchange-traded funds. They were equity investments and were separate from the ARKVX tokenization project.

The launch also follows the SEC’s September innovation exemption for certain tokenized U.S. stocks. As we reported, the five-year relief allows qualifying on-chain venues to trade tokenised NMS stocks under specified conditions.