CleanSpark (CLSK) Stock Jumps as Company Plans Over $2B Offering for Data Center Buildout

CleanSpark stock jumped by almost 5% on Thursday following the company’s announcement of a proposed $2.227 billion senior secured notes offering. CLSK closed near $13.40 as investors evaluated the financing to support expansion of the Sandersville data center.

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CleanSpark Plans $2.227B Senior Secured Notes Offering

CleanSpark said its wholly owned subsidiary, CSDC Finance I, will issue $2.227 billion in senior secured notes. The notes are due in 2031 and will be offered through a private placement.

The proceeds will primarily be used to finish construction of the Sandersville Facility. Some of that money will also be used to pay back prior equity investments and establish debt service reserves.

The notes will be guaranteed by CSRE Properties Sandersville, another CleanSpark subsidiary. Additionally, they will receive the first lien on most assets associated with the property company and the issuer.

If proceeds of the offering are not sufficient to complete the facility, CleanSpark will guarantee completion. The transaction is subject to, among other things, market conditions, the company said.

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CLSK Stock Rises as Investors Assess Financing Structure

After the announcement, the CLSK stock closed at about $13.395 today, up 4.73 coinciding with the company’s debt financing.

The offering is organized as senior secured debt as opposed to an equity sale, hence it cannot be exchanged for CleanSpark shares on the terms announced.

That distinction garnered interest when some investors wondered if the financing would result in a dilution of their shares later. Instead, as per the report, the repayment would be through the debt structure that was attached to the data center assets.

Meanwhile, Meta also came up as the Sandersville tenant. However, the financing announcement itself focused on the notes, collateral, and construction funding.

CleanSpark Expands Beyond Bitcoin Mining

The data center will be built in the midst of CleanSpark’s ongoing operation of a major Bitcoin mining firm. In August, the company mined 593 Bitcoin, which is slightly less than the 586 BTC it had mined in July.

As of August 31, CleanSpark’s holdings stood at 13,703 BTC compared to 13,931 BTC at the end of July. The shift was due to selective sell-offs of Bitcoin during the period.

The company sold 229 BTC at spot prices and 350 BTC under call options in July. The average realized price of those transactions, including option premiums, was $66,133 per bitcoin.

CleanSpark had already mined 4,310 BTC through July, while August production pushed its 2026 total above 4,900 BTC. With the new financing, it comes with another major capital project in addition to Bitcoin.