Home / Crypto News / Spot Bitcoin ETFs Bleed $450M After Senate Blocks CLARITY, Biggest Outflow Since June

Spot Bitcoin ETFs Bleed $450M After Senate Blocks CLARITY, Biggest Outflow Since June

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Bitcoin price consolidates as the US Senate delays the CLARITY Act, extending regulatory uncertainty across the crypto market.

U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs shed $450.33 million on Tuesday, September 15, the heaviest single-day redemption since June 25.

The print landed the same session the Senate failed to advance the CLARITY Act, falling 49–50, eleven votes short of the 60 needed to open debate.

Spot Ether ETFs followed with $141.47 million in outflows.

Fidelity’s FBTC and BlackRock’s IBIT Lead the Redemptions

Fidelity’s FBTC recorded the largest single-fund exit, shedding $214.8 million. BlackRock’s IBIT followed with $161.7 million in redemptions.

Grayscale’s GBTC lost $44.1 million. ARK Invest’s ARKB saw $17.4 million exit, while Bitwise’s BITB recorded $12.4 million in outflows.

The concentration in the two largest low-fee products tells the real story. This was not routine GBTC leakage. It was a deliberate pull from the products institutions trust most.

The reversal was sharp. On Monday, September 14, spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $159.9 million. Ether ETFs added $121 million.

Within 24 hours, both flipped deep into the red. For Ether, Tuesday’s $141.47 million outflow was the deepest daily exit in 155 sessions, the worst since January 30.

The vote delivered a decisive blow to crypto’s legislative hopes. The Senate’s CLARITY Act cloture failure ended any realistic path for market structure legislation in 2026.

Congress heads into a midterm recess with the calendar closed. Even passage odds on prediction markets collapsed toward single digits after the 49–50 result.

Prices reacted immediately after the vote. As CoinGape documented, the Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP crash that followed pushed BTC toward the $75,700–$76,000 range.

It also triggered roughly $670 million in 24-hour liquidations, of which approximately $572 million were long positions.

September MTD Still Green, But the Fed Is the Next Test

Tuesday’s print does not undo September’s overall picture. Month-to-date, spot Bitcoin ETFs remain net positive at $17.1 million, according to SoSoValue.

Ether ETFs are still up $307.4 million for the month. That context matters. Tuesday was a policy shock, not a structural exit by institutional buyers.

Galaxy CEO Mike Novogratz had warned that if the CLARITY Act stalled, U.S. crypto rules may never arrive. Yet the agency path remains open.

SEC Chair Atkins confirmed that Project Crypto proceeds regardless of the bill’s fate. The statute path is impaired for 2026. The regulatory path is not.

Not all institutional demand evaporated. Bitcoin miner MARA Holdings added 1,292 BTC after the vote, worth roughly $98.6 million. That move signals corporate treasury appetite persists even as ETF redemptions spiked.

On the equities side, the sell-off extended beyond crypto itself. Cathie Wood’s ARK sold $61 million of its own Bitcoin ETF, Coinbase, and Circle stocks, a notable positioning shift from one of the space’s most prominent institutional names.

All eyes now shift to the Fed. With rate-hike odds running at 86% heading into the September 16 FOMC meeting.

A second consecutive day of spot Bitcoin ETF outflows after the Fed decision would shift the narrative from a one-day policy shock to a sustained flow trend.

Washington still has two additional items on the table, the House Strategic Bitcoin Reserve markup and the House crypto tax bill, both scheduled for September 16.

The ETF tape will tell investors whether Tuesday was a blip or a turning point.

Before you form an opinion, weigh the crowd-sourced AI odds for October 2026. Sharpen your market analysis with our list of the best crypto research tools.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.