Home / Crypto News / Crypto Market Faces Hurdle as Goldman Sachs Predicts Another Fed Rate Hike in October

Crypto Market Faces Hurdle as Goldman Sachs Predicts Another Fed Rate Hike in October

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Odds of Fed Rate Hike This Year Fall as Goldman Sachs Warns Against Hawkish Bets

Highlights

  • Crypto market braces for volatility as Goldman Sachs expects another 25-basis-point Fed rate hike in October.
  • Several major financial firms also anticipate an October rate increase.
  • Bitcoin and altcoins have recovered despite growing concerns over tighter monetary policy.
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The crypto market has gone through a topsy-turvy scenario this week, especially after the CLARITY Act failed in the Senate vote. However, it appears that the latest Fed rate hike didn’t have much impact on digital assets, as evidenced by the latest performances of Bitcoin and other altcoins.

Meanwhile, it seems that the market has already priced in a 25 bps rate hike ahead of the Fed’s September gathering. Amid this, Goldman Sachs has fueled discussions, saying that the Fed may lean towards another rate hike in October.

Goldman Sachs Expects Another Fed Rate Hike in Oct

According to market commentator Walter Bloomberg, Goldman Sachs is now expecting another follow-up Fed rate hike in October. This comes just a day after the central bank announced a 25 bps rate hike on September 16, which has fueled discussions in the crypto market.

In addition, the Fed also hinted at another rate hike this year, signaling that the central bank may turn more hawkish to curb inflation. Meanwhile, Walter Bloomberg noted that the latest call from Goldman Sachs comes as Wednesday’s meeting has turned more hawkish than previously anticipated. It’s worth noting that Goldman Sachs has also predicted a 25 bps rate hike ahead of the central bank’s Wednesday announcement.

In addition, other financial services firms like ANZ, BofA, RBC, and TD Securities also expect a similar move by the Fed in October. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the odds of a Fed rate hike in October are now at over 50%. But the prediction markets data showed that the odds of a 25 bps rate hike are less than 50% now.

Crypto Market & Fed Rate Hike Odds in Oct
Source: CME FedWatch Tool

However, it appears that the market was already betting on a potential 25 bps rate hike ahead of the Fed’s meeting. Having said that, the crypto market has witnessed some recovery today, with Bitcoin trading above the $76,000 mark.

Crypto Market Recovers, But Risk Remains

The recent recovery in the crypto market signals that investors remain confident despite the hawkish monetary policy stance of the US central bank. Despite that, some have still maintained their cautious stance as higher rates often impact riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, Wall Street banks have also raised their forecast for August core PCE inflation, which might also give the US Fed more room to raise policy rates. Besides, US President Donald Trump has also said that he would respect the Fed’s decision on its rate hike plans.

Considering all these aspects, the crypto market may face heightened volatility if the US Fed continues with its hawkish plans. Although the market stays in the green now, the higher rates could impact the risk-bet appetite of market participants ahead.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.