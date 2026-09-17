Home / Crypto News / Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange to Launch Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, TRX Perpetual Futures

Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange to Launch Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, TRX Perpetual Futures

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Russia's Moscow Stock Exchange to Launch Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, TRX Perpetual Futures

Highlights

  • Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange to launch Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and TRON (TRX) perpetual futures.
  • MOEX perpetual futures to go live on September 22 and limited to qualified investors.
  • BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, TRX prices jumped and extends the 24-hour gains despite US Fed rate hike.
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Russia’s largest Moscow stock exchange (MOEX) plans to launch Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and TRON (TRX) perpetual futures next week. This comes following Russia President Vladimir Putin signed crypto law to allowed regulated crypto trading.

Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) Joins Crypto Perpetual Futures Push

Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX), Russia’s largest stock exchange, will launch perpetual futures linked to its Bitcoin, ETH, SOL, XRP and TRX indices on September 22. This marks a groundbreaking development amid a rise in crypto demand in the country.

While it is not a green light for spot crypto trading, the contracts are quoted in US dollars, settled in Russian rubles, and limited to qualified investors. It added that the delivery is not in the underlying crypto assets.

“The launch of perpetual digital currency futures is an important milestone in the development of the Russian derivatives market. We see strong investor demand for digital asset derivatives. Providing access to such instruments within the Russian legal framework is crucial,” a statement reads.

Moscow Stock Exchange already offers monthly and other cash-settled crypto derivatives since last year. The crypto products recorded more than 72,000 traders and total transaction volume exceeded 600 billion rubles.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Russia’s crypto law took effect earlier this month. It legalized licensed crypto trading, custody, and select cross-border settlements.

Bitcoin, ETH, SOL, XRP and TRON Prices Jump

Crypto prices have bounced despite the US Fed raising rates by 25 bps. This indicates confidence in the crypto industry over an upcoming rally in the coming weeks. Bitcoin jumped more than 1%, with the price currently trading around $76,600. Trading volume dropped as the CLARITY Act failed to secure Senate votes.

On the other hand, ETH is trading strongly compared to Bitcoin. The price surged more than 2% to $2,450 over the past 24 hours. Solana (SOL) also trades more than 3% higher, rebounding above $100 again.

Meanwhile, XRP price has reclaimed $1.30 after an almost 1% jump. The 24-hour low and high are $1.25 and $1.31, respectively. However, trading volume decreased by 38% in the last 24 hours, indicating traders remains cautious.

TRX price trades near $0.335, moving mostly sideways. Justin Sun’s TRON token has rallied 20% this year, holdings gains amid upgrades and ETF launches.

While Moscow Stock Exchange’s contracts are cash-settled and restricted to qualified domestic investors, retail traders looking to speculate on digital asset price action typically turn to the best crypto futures trading platforms which offer direct token exposure and flexible margin terms.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.