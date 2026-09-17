Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange to Launch Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, SOL, TRX Perpetual Futures

Russia’s largest Moscow stock exchange (MOEX) plans to launch Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP and TRON (TRX) perpetual futures next week. This comes following Russia President Vladimir Putin signed crypto law to allowed regulated crypto trading.

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Russia’s Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX) Joins Crypto Perpetual Futures Push

Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX), Russia’s largest stock exchange, will launch perpetual futures linked to its Bitcoin, ETH, SOL, XRP and TRX indices on September 22. This marks a groundbreaking development amid a rise in crypto demand in the country.

While it is not a green light for spot crypto trading, the contracts are quoted in US dollars, settled in Russian rubles, and limited to qualified investors. It added that the delivery is not in the underlying crypto assets.

“The launch of perpetual digital currency futures is an important milestone in the development of the Russian derivatives market. We see strong investor demand for digital asset derivatives. Providing access to such instruments within the Russian legal framework is crucial,” a statement reads.

Moscow Stock Exchange already offers monthly and other cash-settled crypto derivatives since last year. The crypto products recorded more than 72,000 traders and total transaction volume exceeded 600 billion rubles.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Russia’s crypto law took effect earlier this month. It legalized licensed crypto trading, custody, and select cross-border settlements.

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Bitcoin, ETH, SOL, XRP and TRON Prices Jump

Crypto prices have bounced despite the US Fed raising rates by 25 bps. This indicates confidence in the crypto industry over an upcoming rally in the coming weeks. Bitcoin jumped more than 1%, with the price currently trading around $76,600. Trading volume dropped as the CLARITY Act failed to secure Senate votes.

On the other hand, ETH is trading strongly compared to Bitcoin. The price surged more than 2% to $2,450 over the past 24 hours. Solana (SOL) also trades more than 3% higher, rebounding above $100 again.

Meanwhile, XRP price has reclaimed $1.30 after an almost 1% jump. The 24-hour low and high are $1.25 and $1.31, respectively. However, trading volume decreased by 38% in the last 24 hours, indicating traders remains cautious.

TRX price trades near $0.335, moving mostly sideways. Justin Sun’s TRON token has rallied 20% this year, holdings gains amid upgrades and ETF launches.

While Moscow Stock Exchange’s contracts are cash-settled and restricted to qualified domestic investors, retail traders looking to speculate on digital asset price action typically turn to the best crypto futures trading platforms which offer direct token exposure and flexible margin terms.