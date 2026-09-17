Home / Crypto News / U.S. SEC Issues Innovation Exemption Approving Trading Of Tokenized Stocks

U.S. SEC Issues Innovation Exemption Approving Trading Of Tokenized Stocks

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
US SEC to Release Innovation Exemption for Tokenized Securities

Highlights

  • The SEC has issued a five-year innovation exemption for trading of tokenized stocks.
  • Tokenized Securities Venues will be able to facilitate trades of these onchain stocks using automated market makers and liquidity pools.
  • This follows the failed CLARITY Act vote with SEC Chair Paul Atkins vowing to provide clarity regardless.
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The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued the much-anticipated innovation exemption for tokenized stock trading. The exemption lasts for five years and officially provides a pathway for traders to trade traditional assets 24/7.

SEC Issues Innovation Exemption For Tokenized Stock Trading

In a press release, the Commission announced that it had issued an order granting conditional exemptive relief to Tokenized Securities Venues (TSVs) to trade tokenized National Market System (NMS) stock using innovative permissioned automated market makers and liquidity pools.

Notably, the SEC innovation exemption for tokenized stocks lasts for five years and will expire five years after publication. The Commission’s order also solicited public comment on possible modifications to the exemptive relief.

This comes just days after the CLARITY Act cloture vote failed. SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the crypto agenda will still proceed regardless of what happens with the crypto bill. The SEC had earlier released the proposed ‘Reg Crypto’ framework to provide a way for crypto startups to raise funds.

The SEC innovation exemption now provides a pathway for platforms such as top crypto exchanges Coinbase and Robinhood to offer tokenized stocks to their users. Hyperliquid’s HYPE surged on the news, as the perp DEX offers these stocks through its HIP-3 market. Kraken’s parent company, Payward, confirmed that it is bringing Hyperliquid’s HIP-3 markets to its users.

A ‘Significant Step’ To Bring America’s Capital Markets Onchain

SEC Chair Paul Atkins said the innovation exemption is a significant step toward bringing America’s capital markets into the digital age. He also highlighted that this would allow TSVs to trade tokenized stocks in a permissioned environment while the Commission considers the need for additional action to facilitate onchain trading.

“As we take this important first step, we invite public comment on all aspects of the Innovation Exemption to help inform the Commission as it considers further changes.” The Commission outlined several conditions that TSVs must adhere to.

Firstly, tokenized stocks on these platforms are subject to limits on the number of symbols and volume traded. These platforms must also verify that tokenized stocks provide holders with the same rights and privileges as holders of traditional stock enjoy.

Smart contracts used by the TSVs must be auditable, public and deployed on a public, permissionless distributed ledger. Platforms must stop trading the tokenized stock concurrently with any stoppage of the underlying stock on the primary listing exchange. “A TSV must provide public notice about its operations, trading activities, and the trading activities of its affiliates on the TSV,” the last condition read.

To trade tokenized stocks, check out Best Platforms to Trade Tokenized Stocks

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.