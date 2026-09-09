Home / Crypto News / Coinbase Climbs to No. 3 on XRP Rich List After 146 Hidden Wallets Labeled

Coinbase Climbs to No. 3 on XRP Rich List After 146 Hidden Wallets Labeled

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • On-chain bots flagged a 4,870% one-hour spike in Coinbase XRP wallets, but XRPScan confirmed it was a re-tag from the "Unknown" bucket, not a buy.
  • Coinbase's labeled stack now reads 5.684B XRP across 152 accounts, ranking third behind Ripple and Upbit on the XRP rich list.
  • Investors should read the 5.68B as exchange custody data, not buy-side demand, the labeling event carries no real price impact.
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On Sept 8, 2026, on-chain bots lit up with what looked like the biggest single-hour XRP exchange inflow on record.

Coinbase XRP wallets appeared to gain more than 5.5 billion tokens in sixty minutes. XRPScan ended the speculation within the hour.

The tokens were already there. They had simply been sitting in Coinbase XRP wallets the blockchain explorer had not yet labeled.

The 4,870% Alert Was a Labeling Update, Not a Purchase

The XRP Rich List Bot’s one-hour log showed Coinbase +5,569,165,957 XRP (+4,870.7%) alongside a near-identical drop from the “Unknown” bucket.

That pairing is the tell. A real purchase shows a transfer from a known counterparty to Ripple, another exchange, or an OTC desk.

A near 1:1 shift from “Unknown” to “Coinbase” is a re-tag. XRPScan confirmed it at 10:35 UTC.

This is not the first time XRPScan has had to correct a wallet mislabeling.

When market chatter falsely tied Elon Musk to massive XRP positions last year, XRPScan shut down the Elon Musk XRP ownership claims with similar on-chain evidence.

Bots do not distinguish re-tagging from settlement. That gap is where viral misreads are born.

After the cluster update, Coinbase’s recognized stack stands at 5,683,635,165 XRP across 152 accounts, roughly 5.684% of the total XRP supply.

The current rich list now reads Ripple in first place with 26 accounts and a 35.70B escrow stack, Upbit second with 12 accounts and 6.416B XRP, and Coinbase XRP wallets third at 152 accounts and 5.684B XRP.

Binance sits fourth with 18 accounts and 2.608B. It is worth noting that Coinbase’s 152-account cluster is far more fragmented than Upbit’s 12 or Binance’s 18.

XRPScan has previously noted that Coinbase “constantly keeps moving funds to new wallets.” Cold-wallet detection is manual and inference-based. That is why the labeled count keeps growing.

Why Investors Should Read This as Custody Data, Not Inflow

Earlier this year, a sharp drop in visible Coinbase cold wallets, from roughly 970M across 52 labeled addresses toward a much thinner figure, was read as an XRP supply shock.

Coinbase XRP supply drop data and the “5 XRP soon” analyst thesis circulated widely on X at the time.

This week’s update explains the mechanics behind that read: labeled counts can collapse while the true Coinbase-controlled float stays large. The exchange rotates coins into new addresses constantly. Explorers lag.

That context matters for how investors frame the 5.68B figure. It is mostly customer and custody inventory, not a Coinbase treasury bid.

Treat it like an exchange reserve figure, the same way you would read a proof-of-reserves report. Do not pair it with inflow language. The actual demand tape, easing XRP whale activity, XRPL throughput, and continued XRP ETF inflows, is a separate story.

Notably, wrapped XRP on Base (cbXRP) is a much smaller reserve set. The 5.68B figure is native XRPL clustering.

Do not double-count it with Coinbase’s Base-layer XRP product. On the issuer side, Ripple’s 700 million XRP re-lock still governs the float. Coinbase’s newly visible custody stack does not change Ripple’s escrow calendar.

Meanwhile, Ripple transfers to Coinbase subwallets have been tracked on-chain for months. Those flows have always fed this cluster. What changed Sept 8 is not the coins. It is the label.

The broader XRP rich list picture now shows Upbit, Coinbase, and Binance controlling a dominant share of tradable XRP behind exchange gates. That concentration matters for withdrawal stress scenarios, ETF creation inventory, and any future proof-of-reserves debate.

Price implication of the labeling event itself is muted. It reduces uncertainty about where coins live. It does not add buy-side demand.

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Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.