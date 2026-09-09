Home / Crypto News / Coinbase Expands USDC Stablecoin Rewards via Morpho Onchain Lending to Brazil

Coinbase Expands USDC Stablecoin Rewards via Morpho Onchain Lending to Brazil

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Coinbase Expands USDC Stablecoin Rewards via Morpho Onchain Lending to Brazil

Highlights

  • Coinbase is rolling out Morpho onchain lending protocol-powered DeFi Earn product for users in Brazil.
  • This enables users to earn more rewards on their USDC stablecoin holdings.
  • Coinbase plans to deepen utility for Brazilian users, putting idle USDC to work.
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Crypto exchange Coinbase started integrating Morpho onchain lending protocol for customers in Brazil. It will enable users to earn more rewards on their USDC stablecoin holdings, with no lock-up required.

Coinbase Taps Morpho to Boost USDC Stablecoin Earnings for Brazil

The crypto exchange is expanding its existing Morpho-powered DeFi Earn product to eligible customers in Brazil, according to an official announcement on September 9. The product availability will expand over the coming days.

Users can access lending features through the Lending tab on their Coinbase app to allocate USDC stablecoins. Coinbase moves the deposit to the Morpho protocol, matching lenders and borrowers on-chain.

The USDC accrues rewards in an audited vault curated by Steakhouse Financial. Users can withdraw their USDC stablecoin rewards at any time as there is no lock-up period.

Rates are market-driven and change with onchain supply and demand. Coinbase One subscribers receive a boosted rate where available.

Coinbase’s Earn product saw massive adoption in the US. Since launch, it has reached nearly $500 million USD in total supply and offered up to 7.4% APY. It has become one of the fastest-growing ways customers put USDC to work.

Deepening Utility for Brazilian Users

Coinbase states the launch as another way for users to put idle USDC to work, alongside staking and existing USDC rewards. The company says the goal is to deepen USDC utility for Brazilian customers and connect them more closely to its broader Everything Exchange vision.

“The expansion reflects our efforts to make users’ assets work harder for them, alongside staking and USDC Rewards as pathways for users to build their wealth and become more connected to the Everything Exchange, said Fabio Plein, regional managing director for the Americas at Coinbase.

This creates a two-sided market in which lenders supply liquidity that borrowers use against crypto collateral. Notably, this onchain lending path is separate from Coinbase’s standard USDC Rewards program.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Visa is also pushing onchain lending deeper into everyday payments. The payments giant combined its settlement data with blockchain credit infrastructure to enable stablecoin-linked card issuers and fintechs tap working capital as they scale.

As decentralized finance lending platforms continue to dominate, check out the Best DeFi Lending Platforms in 2026.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.