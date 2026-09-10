Bessent to Senate: Pass CLARITY Act or Forfeit Crypto Security Tools on Sept. 15

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pressed the Senate on Wednesday to move forward on the CLARITY Act, warning that failure would send a damaging signal to allies and adversaries about America’s willingness to lead on digital assets. The call came five days ahead of a critical Sept. 15 cloture vote.

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What the Sept. 15 Vote Actually Decides, and What It Does Not

Bessent posted his warning on X on Sept. 9, urging senators to agree to the motion to proceed and stay at the negotiating table.

He said walking away would signal that the U.S. is “willing to forgo enhanced national security tools to combat their misuse.” The post drew over 723,000 views and 16,400 likes within hours.

This marks a clear shift in tone. His July call pushed urgency on market structure and timing. Now, Bessent is framing the CLARITY Act as a national security instrument, not just a market regulation bill.

That pivot carries weight, especially ahead of a procedural vote that could close the bill’s 2026 window.

As CoinGape reported, former Pentagon chief Mark Esper made a parallel national security case ahead of the same vote, signaling that defense and Treasury voices are now aligned on this frame.

The Sept. 15 vote is not a vote on the CLARITY Act itself. It is a cloture vote on the motion to proceed to H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. A yes vote unlocks floor debate. A no vote kills the bill’s current path.

The math is tight. Republicans hold 53 Senate seats. Cloture requires 60 votes. That means at least seven Democrats must cross.

The signs are mixed. As CoinGape covered, Republican senators have warned the bill may fail, with ethics language and DeFi provisions still unresolved.

Majority Leader Thune filed cloture last week. The vote is now set for September 15. Even if cloture succeeds, final passage still needs a full Senate debate, amendments, and House alignment.

French Hill has expressed confidence in approval before the midterms. But the House heads into recess around Sept. 17. That window is very narrow.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis amplified Bessent’s post within hours. She called on the Senate to “listen” to the Treasury Secretary and pass a bill that “protects consumers, helps law enforcement, and keeps this growing industry based in America.”

She also warned that failure would cede digital-asset rulemaking to Singapore and the UAE. In a separate post, she noted that if the bill fails now, the next real window may not arrive until 2030.

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What Is Still Blocking the CLARITY Act, and Who Is Watching

The CLARITY Act passed the House 294-134 in July 2025. The Senate Banking Committee advanced a version 15-9 in May 2026. But several fault lines remain open heading into the Sept. 15 vote.

Ethics is the most visible sticking point. Republicans released a new draft with an ethics provision that would ban officials from issuing or sponsoring crypto tokens. Sen. Thom Tillis has said the bill fails without White House acceptance of that language.

Law enforcement dynamics have shifted. The National Sheriffs’ Association dropped its opposition and took a neutral stance.

Senator Lummis has highlighted that the bill would allocate $150 million to track crypto scammers, a provision built to bring law enforcement onside.

Industry is applying direct pressure. Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty called on senators to hear from actual crypto holders before the vote.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse added his voice, saying “let’s finish the job” as the Senate vote neared. The National Crypto Association has taken out Wall Street Journal ads, noting that one in four American adults now holds crypto.

Still, optimism is not universal. A former federal prosecutor recently argued that the “CLARITY Act is dead”, citing behind-the-scenes congressional friction that public statements have not resolved.

Prediction markets had priced 2026 enactment in the low teens heading into the week. Investors should treat Sept. 15 as a procedural binary event, not a signal of final passage.

Separately, Bessent has already moved on stablecoins. Treasury opened a public comment period on stablecoin issuance rules to implement the GENIUS Act, showing digital asset regulation moving on multiple tracks.

The CLARITY Act remains the broader market-structure layer that Treasury says GENIUS still needs to complete the framework.

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