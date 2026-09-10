Home / Crypto News / Bessent to Senate: Pass CLARITY Act or Forfeit Crypto Security Tools on Sept. 15

Bessent to Senate: Pass CLARITY Act or Forfeit Crypto Security Tools on Sept. 15

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent Rules Out CBDC Under Trump, “CLARITY Act Is Coming”

Highlights

  • Bessent pressed the Senate to advance the CLARITY Act, warning that walking away would signal the U.S. is ceding digital-asset leadership to rivals.
  • The Sept. 15 vote is a cloture vote on the motion to proceed, it needs 60 votes, so at least seven Democrats must cross the aisle.
  • Ethics language and DeFi provisions remain unresolved, with a former prosecutor arguing the bill is already "dead."
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent pressed the Senate on Wednesday to move forward on the CLARITY Act, warning that failure would send a damaging signal to allies and adversaries about America’s willingness to lead on digital assets. The call came five days ahead of a critical Sept. 15 cloture vote.

What the Sept. 15 Vote Actually Decides, and What It Does Not

Bessent posted his warning on X on Sept. 9, urging senators to agree to the motion to proceed and stay at the negotiating table.

He said walking away would signal that the U.S. is “willing to forgo enhanced national security tools to combat their misuse.” The post drew over 723,000 views and 16,400 likes within hours.

This marks a clear shift in tone. His July call pushed urgency on market structure and timing. Now, Bessent is framing the CLARITY Act as a national security instrument, not just a market regulation bill.

That pivot carries weight, especially ahead of a procedural vote that could close the bill’s 2026 window.

As CoinGape reported, former Pentagon chief Mark Esper made a parallel national security case ahead of the same vote, signaling that defense and Treasury voices are now aligned on this frame.

The Sept. 15 vote is not a vote on the CLARITY Act itself. It is a cloture vote on the motion to proceed to H.R. 3633, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act. A yes vote unlocks floor debate. A no vote kills the bill’s current path.

The math is tight. Republicans hold 53 Senate seats. Cloture requires 60 votes. That means at least seven Democrats must cross.

The signs are mixed. As CoinGape covered, Republican senators have warned the bill may fail, with ethics language and DeFi provisions still unresolved.

Majority Leader Thune filed cloture last week. The vote is now set for September 15. Even if cloture succeeds, final passage still needs a full Senate debate, amendments, and House alignment.

French Hill has expressed confidence in approval before the midterms. But the House heads into recess around Sept. 17. That window is very narrow.

Sen. Cynthia Lummis amplified Bessent’s post within hours. She called on the Senate to “listen” to the Treasury Secretary and pass a bill that “protects consumers, helps law enforcement, and keeps this growing industry based in America.”

She also warned that failure would cede digital-asset rulemaking to Singapore and the UAE. In a separate post, she noted that if the bill fails now, the next real window may not arrive until 2030.

What Is Still Blocking the CLARITY Act, and Who Is Watching

The CLARITY Act passed the House 294-134 in July 2025. The Senate Banking Committee advanced a version 15-9 in May 2026. But several fault lines remain open heading into the Sept. 15 vote.

Ethics is the most visible sticking point. Republicans released a new draft with an ethics provision that would ban officials from issuing or sponsoring crypto tokens. Sen. Thom Tillis has said the bill fails without White House acceptance of that language.

Law enforcement dynamics have shifted. The National Sheriffs’ Association dropped its opposition and took a neutral stance.

Senator Lummis has highlighted that the bill would allocate $150 million to track crypto scammers, a provision built to bring law enforcement onside.

Industry is applying direct pressure. Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty called on senators to hear from actual crypto holders before the vote.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse added his voice, saying “let’s finish the job” as the Senate vote neared. The National Crypto Association has taken out Wall Street Journal ads, noting that one in four American adults now holds crypto.

Still, optimism is not universal. A former federal prosecutor recently argued that the “CLARITY Act is dead”, citing behind-the-scenes congressional friction that public statements have not resolved.

Prediction markets had priced 2026 enactment in the low teens heading into the week. Investors should treat Sept. 15 as a procedural binary event, not a signal of final passage.

Separately, Bessent has already moved on stablecoins. Treasury opened a public comment period on stablecoin issuance rules to implement the GENIUS Act, showing digital asset regulation moving on multiple tracks.

The CLARITY Act remains the broader market-structure layer that Treasury says GENIUS still needs to complete the framework.

Compare the top cloud mining platforms by contract terms and payout reliability.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
‘Ghost Chain’: XRP Ledger Under Fire For 93% Bot Transactions, Ripple Veteran Schwartz Defends
BREAKING: NASDAQ Invests in Kraken’s Parent Payward amid Tokenization Push
Bitcoin Price Can Hit $400,000, Brian Armstrong Says as CZ, Glassnode Hint at Upcoming Rally
Coinbase CEO Says Crypto Gets Regulatory Clarity Even If CLARITY Act Fails Senate Test
Why Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP Could Benefit from Trump’s $5000 Midterms Dividend

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Can Hit $400,000, Brian Armstrong Says as CZ, Glassnode Hint at Upcoming Rally

Bitcoin Price Can Hit $400,000, Brian Armstrong Says as CZ, Glassnode Hint at Upcoming Rally
CLARITY Act

Coinbase CEO Says Crypto Gets Regulatory Clarity Even If CLARITY Act Fails Senate Test
CLARITY Act Eyes Senate Vote On Friday But Only Under One Condition

Coinbase VP Chair Says Tokenization Is Already Here, Pushes Sept. 15 CLARITY Vote
CLARITY Act Senate Republicans Warn Crypto Bill May Fail Next Week

CLARITY Act: Senate Republicans Warn Crypto Bill May Fail Next Week
XRP Price Prediction: What Could the September 15 CLARITY Act Vote Mean for XRP?

XRP Price Eyes 1200% Explosive Surge Even If CLARITY Act Fails To Pass: Analyst
CLARITY Act Failure Could Spark Fresh Bitcoin & Crypto Selloff Before Q4 Rebound

‘CLARITY Act Is Dead’: Former Federal Prosecutor Exposes Behind-the-Scenes Congress Talks

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.