Coinbase VP Chair Says Tokenization Is Already Here, Pushes Sept. 15 CLARITY Vote

Coinbase Vice Chair Ryan VanGrack has a clear message for Washington: the CLARITY Act is not about preparing for the future.

It is about deciding who governs a market that already exists. VanGrack made the statement on Bloomberg Crypto on September 8, 2026.

The interview comes seven days before the Senate is scheduled to hold a cloture vote on the legislation.

His words landed at the exact moment investors are watching whether the United States will write the rules, or let other jurisdictions do it first.

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Tokenization Is Not Coming. It Is Already Here

Speaking to Bloomberg Crypto anchors Scarlet Fu and Tim Stenovec, VanGrack said onchain finance and tokenization are already reshaping capital markets.

His message, posted to X immediately after the appearance, was direct. The CLARITY Act is “America’s opportunity to set the standard and bring innovation onshore.”

The Clarity Act is America’s oppt to set the standard & bring innovation onshore. Capital and talent follow clear rules. Onchain finance and tokenization aren’t coming-they’re here. The question isn’t whether they’ll transform markets, but where. Don’t cede the future. Lead it.… pic.twitter.com/8azsvrk7zc — Ryan VanGrack (@RVanGrack) September 8, 2026

He added that capital and talent follow clear rules. The question is not whether tokenization will transform markets. It is where.

CoinMarketCap amplified the post on September 9, drawing broader attention to the remarks. The CLARITY Act has already cleared the House 294-134.

The Senate Banking Committee advanced it 15-9 in May 2026. However, the bill stalled over summer, held up by ethics language around officials crypto ties, stablecoin reward disputes, and DeFi developer protections.

A key shift arrived on September 4. The National Sheriffs Association dropped its opposition to the bill, moving to a neutral stance.

Their opposition had previously been used as a talking point against swing-vote Democrats. That development removed one barrier.

Even so, the CLARITY Act still needs 60 votes for cloture. Republicans hold 53. Senator Lummis warned that if this Congress misses the window, the next real opportunity is 2030.

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The Product Is Built. The Policy Is What Remains

VanGrack’s framing is backed by product reality. Coinbase has already launched 1:1-backed tokenized stocks including SPCX, NVDA, GOOG, MSTR, and BMNR.

These are redeemable for real shares and eligible for dividends. They are not IOUs. They are onchain representations of real equity, live and tradeable today.

Coinbase has also secured regulatory approval in Abu Dhabi to offer tokenized securities services under the ADGM FSRA.

That international hub operates independently of US statute. This is the core of VanGrack’s venue warning: the tokenization market can keep growing offshore, even if Washington stalls.

On the same day as the Bloomberg Crypto interview, Coinbase’s Deribit unit began offering stock and commodity perpetual contracts available 24/7 and margined in USDC.

Bloomberg framed this as Coinbase’s move into leveraged, round-the-clock equity bets that do not require owning the underlying shares. The timing is not coincidental.

Chainlink has also enabled Coinbase tokenized stocks as DeFi collateral on Base meaning NVDAc, METAc, AAPLc, and GOOGLc can now be used inside DeFi protocols as collateral, not just traded. That is live utility, not a feature preview.

VanGrack’s public remarks also follow Coinbase’s leadership restructure. As Vice Chairman VanGrack took the government relations seat after Paul Grewal’s exit following the SEC fight, with Molly Abraham stepping in as General Counsel.

Coinbase has moved from litigation defense to active policy execution. This Bloomberg interview is that shift in public motion.

On September 8, Binance founder CZ echoed a similar view, saying publicly that IPOs will move onchain. The industry is not debating the direction it is debating the ZIP code. That is the decision facing the Senate on September 15.

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