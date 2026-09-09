Home / Crypto News / Coinbase VP Chair Says Tokenization Is Already Here, Pushes Sept. 15 CLARITY Vote

Coinbase VP Chair Says Tokenization Is Already Here, Pushes Sept. 15 CLARITY Vote

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

Author
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
CLARITY Act Eyes Senate Vote On Friday But Only Under One Condition

Highlights

  • Coinbase Vice Chair Ryan VanGrack told Bloomberg Crypto that onchain finance and tokenization are already live, not a future prospect.
  • The CLARITY Act faces a Senate cloture vote on Sept. 15, requiring 60 votes to advance. Republicans hold 53.
  • Coinbase is already shipping 1:1-backed tokenized stocks, an Abu Dhabi securities hub, and 24/7 equity perps. The policy gap, not the tech, is what remains.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Coinbase Vice Chair Ryan VanGrack has a clear message for Washington: the CLARITY Act is not about preparing for the future.

It is about deciding who governs a market that already exists. VanGrack made the statement on Bloomberg Crypto on September 8, 2026.

The interview comes seven days before the Senate is scheduled to hold a cloture vote on the legislation.

His words landed at the exact moment investors are watching whether the United States will write the rules, or let other jurisdictions do it first.

Tokenization Is Not Coming. It Is Already Here

Speaking to Bloomberg Crypto anchors Scarlet Fu and Tim Stenovec, VanGrack said onchain finance and tokenization are already reshaping capital markets.

His message, posted to X immediately after the appearance, was direct. The CLARITY Act is “America’s opportunity to set the standard and bring innovation onshore.”

He added that capital and talent follow clear rules. The question is not whether tokenization will transform markets. It is where.

CoinMarketCap amplified the post on September 9, drawing broader attention to the remarks. The CLARITY Act has already cleared the House 294-134.

The Senate Banking Committee advanced it 15-9 in May 2026. However, the bill stalled over summer, held up by ethics language around officials crypto ties, stablecoin reward disputes, and DeFi developer protections.

A key shift arrived on September 4. The National Sheriffs Association dropped its opposition to the bill, moving to a neutral stance.

Their opposition had previously been used as a talking point against swing-vote Democrats. That development removed one barrier.

Even so, the CLARITY Act still needs 60 votes for cloture. Republicans hold 53. Senator Lummis warned that if this Congress misses the window, the next real opportunity is 2030.

The Product Is Built. The Policy Is What Remains

VanGrack’s framing is backed by product reality. Coinbase has already launched 1:1-backed tokenized stocks including SPCX, NVDA, GOOG, MSTR, and BMNR.

These are redeemable for real shares and eligible for dividends. They are not IOUs. They are onchain representations of real equity, live and tradeable today.

Coinbase has also secured regulatory approval in Abu Dhabi to offer tokenized securities services under the ADGM FSRA.

That international hub operates independently of US statute. This is the core of VanGrack’s venue warning: the tokenization market can keep growing offshore, even if Washington stalls.

On the same day as the Bloomberg Crypto interview, Coinbase’s Deribit unit began offering stock and commodity perpetual contracts available 24/7 and margined in USDC.

Bloomberg framed this as Coinbase’s move into leveraged, round-the-clock equity bets that do not require owning the underlying shares. The timing is not coincidental.

Chainlink has also enabled Coinbase tokenized stocks as DeFi collateral on Base meaning NVDAc, METAc, AAPLc, and GOOGLc can now be used inside DeFi protocols as collateral, not just traded. That is live utility, not a feature preview.

VanGrack’s public remarks also follow Coinbase’s leadership restructure. As Vice Chairman VanGrack took the government relations seat after Paul Grewal’s exit following the SEC fight, with Molly Abraham stepping in as General Counsel.

Coinbase has moved from litigation defense to active policy execution. This Bloomberg interview is that shift in public motion.

On September 8, Binance founder CZ echoed a similar view, saying publicly that IPOs will move onchain. The industry is not debating the direction it is debating the ZIP code. That is the decision facing the Senate on September 15.

Our guide covers proven strategies to earn passive income with crypto in any market condition.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
TRON Price Jumps as Canary Capital to Launch First Staked TRX ETF Today
Coinbase Climbs to No. 3 on XRP Rich List After 146 Hidden Wallets Labeled
Hunter Biden’s LAPTOP Meme Coin Launches Today, 20% Airdrop to Crypto Community, TRUMP Holders
XRP Ledger New Security Amendment Gets Validator Support Amid Critical Audit
XRP In Spotlight As Ripple Treasury Nears $13T Milestone With SWIFT, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

CLARITY Act Senate Republicans Warn Crypto Bill May Fail Next Week

CLARITY Act: Senate Republicans Warn Crypto Bill May Fail Next Week
XRP Price Prediction: What Could the September 15 CLARITY Act Vote Mean for XRP?

XRP Price Eyes 1200% Explosive Surge Even If CLARITY Act Fails To Pass: Analyst
CLARITY Act Failure Could Spark Fresh Bitcoin & Crypto Selloff Before Q4 Rebound

‘CLARITY Act Is Dead’: Former Federal Prosecutor Exposes Behind-the-Scenes Congress Talks
Breaking: Senator Lummis Confirms CLARITY Act Senate Floor Vote Next Week Ahead August Recess

CLARITY Act Faces 2030 Risk as Lummis Warns Senate Clock Is Running Out
CLARITY Act Eyes Senate Vote On Friday But Only Under One Condition

US Rep. French Hill Bullish On CLARITY Act Approval Before Midterm Elections
Here's Why Analysts Forecast CLARITY Act May Not Pass in 2026

National Sheriffs’ Association Drops Opposition to CLARITY Act

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.