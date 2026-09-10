Home / Crypto News / Kalshi Petitions for En Banc Rehearing in Nevada Sports Prediction Markets Case

Kalshi Petitions for En Banc Rehearing in Nevada Sports Prediction Markets Case

Boluwatife Adeyemi
Updated
By Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi

Boluwatife Adeyemi

Managing Editor (News)
Expertise : Crypto, Stocks, Tokenization, AI, Prediction Markets, Crypto Regulation
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.
Read full bio
Why Trust CoinGape
CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
an image of the Kalshi logo

Highlights

  • Kalshi has petitioned the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals for an En Banc rehearing.
  • The rehearing will now feature 11 judges instead of the panel of just 3 judges.
  • Robinhood has filed a Supreme Court petition against the same ruling.
AD Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum and 500+ cryptocurrencies on Bitget - Trade Now

Prediction market platform Kalshi has taken the next step in its legal battle against Nevada over its sports-related contracts. The platform has petitioned for an En Banc rehearing of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision favoring Nevada, which held that the state regulator could regulate the sports contracts as gambling.

Kalshi Petitions For En Banc Rehearing In Nevada Case

The prediction market platform filed a petition for an En Banc rehearing before the judges in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The rehearing will include 11 judges, rather than the 3-judge panel that ruled on the case.

As CoinGape reported last week, the 9th Circuit court ruled against Kalshi, with the three judges ruling that Nevada gaming regulators could regulate the platform’s sports contracts like gambling. The court said these sports contracts were not swaps, but sports bets, so the Commodity Exchange Act (CEA) likely does not preempt Nevada’s gaming regulations as applied to Kalshi’s sports event contracts.

In its petition for an En Banc rehearing, the platform stated that rehearing is necessary because the panel’s decision creates a circuit split on an important question of federal preemption based on internally inconsistent reasoning that conflicts with the plain text of the CEA.

Kalshi also argued that the 9th Circuit’s decision was contradictory because the court ruled that the CFTC has exclusive jurisdiction over instruments traded on derivative exchanges, but that states could regulate sports contracts the CFTC approved for trading on those exchanges. “As a result, Kalshi now stands exposed to civil and criminal liability, even though it is abiding by federal law and the mandate of its exclusive federal regulator,” the petition read.

Robinhood Files For Certiorari Petition With Supreme Court

Brokerage platform Robinhood has filed a certiorari petition with the Supreme Court over the 9th Circuit’s decision. It is worth noting that the court had rejected Kalshi, Crypto.com, and Robinhood’s request for injunctive relief against the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Kalshi could have appealed to the Supreme Court but instead sought an En Banc rehearing. Robinhood joins New Jersey, which had earlier filed a certiorari petition with the Supreme Court, questioning whether states have jurisdiction over sports prediction markets.

Unlike the 9th Circuit, the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Kalshi that the CFTC has exclusive jurisdiction over sports prediction markets because they are swaps. This has created the circuit split that Kalshi cited in its En Banc petition.

Legal expert Daniel Wallach noted that Kalshi and Robinhood’s respective filings are likely a tag-team strategy. He noted that Kalshi may have petitioned for En Banc rehearing to deter enforcement actions by states in the 9th Circuit. At the same time, Robinhood pushes for expedited treatment in the Supreme Court and consolidation of its petition with New Jersey’s.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.
AD
BestChange

Instant Currency Exchange at BestChange with Ease

  • Compare Rates Across 1000+ Exchanges
  • Access 250+ Cryptocurrencies & Pairs
  • Save Time with Real-Time Price Tracking
  • Trusted & Verified Exchange Listings
MemeToro
Sign Up
MemeToro

Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

  • Latest
  • /
  • Trending
Ripple’s Stuart Alderoty Calls on Senators to Hear From Crypto Holders Ahead of Clarity Act Vote
‘XRP Will Flip Bitcoin’: Ripple CTO Emeritus Schwartz Makes Bold Prediction
Mastercard Launches New AI Commerce Tools for Merchants and Shopping Agents
Analyst Sees Massive Upside for Robinhood Stock Price to $170
World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist

Premium Partners

image
Binance
Sign Up
image
BestChange
Sign Up
image
BitGet
Sign Up
Newsletter
Your crypto brief.
Delivered every day.
  • Insights that move markets
  • 100,000 active subscribers
By signing-up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Advertisement

Global Onchain Awards 2026

NOMINATIONS ARE LIVE

Nominate & Showcase Your Project to Top Web3 Leaders
Nominate Now

Related Articles

World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist

World Prediction Market Launches on Solana With 1 Million-User Waitlist
Prediction Market Kalshi Files with CFTC to Launch Gold and Silver Perps

BREAKING: Prediction Market Kalshi Files with CFTC to Launch Gold and Silver Perps
an image of the Kalshi logo to represent the prediction market ban news

Kalshi Loses Utah Court Bid, Clearing Way for State to Enforce Anti-Gambling Laws
Wall Street Analysts Lift Robinhood Stock Price Target to $142, HOOD Stock Soars

Wall Street Analysts Lift Robinhood Stock Price Target to $142, HOOD Stock Soars
Kalshi Launches BNB, ADA, WLD, AAVE & Venice Token Perps Trading

BREAKING: Kalshi Launches BNB, ADA, WLD, AAVE & Venice Token Perps Trading
US CFTC, Mike Selig Urge Court to Dismiss CME Crypto Perpetuals Futures Lawsuit

US CFTC Urges Court to Dismiss CME Crypto Perpetuals Futures Lawsuit

Top Picks: Project discovery & trends

Best Crypto Cards (Credit, Debit & Prepaid)
Best RWA Tokenization Platforms
Best Crypto AI Trading Bots In 2026
Best Crypto Prediction Markets
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
About Author
Boluwatife Adeyemi
Boluwatife Adeyemi is a well-experienced crypto news writer and editor with a focus on macro topics, crypto policy and regulation and the intersection between DeFi and TradFi. He has a knack for simplifying the most technical concepts and making them easy for crypto newbies to understand. Boluwatife is also a lawyer, who holds a law degree from the University of Ibadan. He also holds a certification in Digital Marketing. Away from writing, he is an avid basketball lover, a traveler, and a part-time degen.