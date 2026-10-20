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Switzerland’s FINMA Approves First Spot Bitcoin ETF Offering Direct BTC Exposure

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Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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Swiss National Bank Rejects Bitcoin Reserve Plans Despite US BTC Push

Highlights

  • FINMA approves Switzerland's first Bitcoin ETF allowing retail investors direct cryptocurrency exposure.
  • Swiss regulators require strict asset safeguards, clear risk disclosures, and investor suitability checks.
  • FINMA has not disclosed the ETF issuer, ticker, or launch date yet.
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Switzerland’s financial regulator FINMA has approved its first spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund for retail investors, allowing direct Bitcoin exposure through a regulated investment fund. The Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority announced the approval on October 20, citing growing investor interest in Bitcoin.

FINMA Approves Switzerland’s First Retail Bitcoin ETF

In Swiss law, FINMA classified the product as an alternative investment fund and with specific risks. The approval enables the fund to invest directly in Bitcoin without complying with normal diversification limitations.

The exemption is based on the trading history of Bitcoin and its volume, according to FINMA. Meanwhile, other fund managers have submitted applications or announced plans for similar Bitcoin ETFs.

Switzerland previously approved a cryptocurrency investment fund for qualified investors in September 2021. However, the latest authorization covers an exchange-traded fund available to retail investors.

The regulator has not yet determined who would issue the fund, the trading symbol and the anticipated launch date.

The interest in regulated Bitcoin investment products remains strong on international markets. In the United States, BlackRock recently filed for another Bitcoin ETF, proposing a separate investment product.

Swiss Regulator Sets Strict Bitcoin Custody Requirements

Although FINMA granted a diversification exemption, supervised institutions must address custody and operational risks. On January 12, 2026, it provided guidance on the safeguards for institutions that hold cryptocurrency assets.

The regulator requires fund providers to explain investment risks clearly in their official documents. However, distributors now have to adhere to the Financial Services Act in Switzerland, called FinSA, when providing cryptocurrency products.

According to FINMA, the rules require firms to assess whether investments suit their customers. Providers must explain potential losses and Bitcoin’s sharp price movements before investors purchase fund shares.

However, FINMA warned that regulatory approval cannot protect investors from potential losses if Bitcoin’s price falls. The regulator stated that investors could lose a substantial portion of their invested capital.

Swiss Bitcoin ETF Approval Follows Existing Crypto Products

Switzerland already offers cryptocurrency exchange-traded products through the SIX Swiss Exchange. However, many existing products operate as debt securities outside the country’s collective investment fund framework.

For instance, 21Shares launched its first Dogecoin ETP in April 2025. The company planned to list the investment product on Switzerland’s SIX exchange.

The recent approval of Bitcoin from FINMA follows a separate approval procedure for investment funds. The regulator confirmed that other providers had applied for authorization and were planning to apply for authorization.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.