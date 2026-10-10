Ex-FTX Executive Accuses Netflix of Turning $8B Fraud Into a Love Story: “Shame on You”

Constance Wang, the former chief operating officer of FTX, says watching the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series about the exchange’s collapse made her physically ill.

In an October 9 post on X, Wang, who joined FTX as COO in early 2019, rose to co-CEO in the company’s final months, and was the last person to leave the Bahamas after Sam Bankman-Fried’s extradition, wrote that “watching it made me physically throw up.”

She added that FTX’s collapse “ruined many lives,” yet Netflix turned it into a love story. “Shame on you,” she closed.

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What Wang Actually Said: A Team of Under 200, Not a Bahamas Party

Wang’s X post delivers a point-by-point rebuttal of the trailer’s imagery. FTX’s core team peaked at fewer than 200 employees, a fraction of what peers its size employed.

So many people have DM’d me about this trailer and I’ll be honest, watching it made me physically throw up. I was COO from before FTX even had a name, it was my baby, and I was the last one out of the Bahamas after Sam got extradited. I lost everything I had on it and it took me… https://t.co/vY4qDqK6Os — Constance W 🌊 (@ConstanceWaing) October 9, 2026

Many worked 16 to 18 hour days with barely any sleep. Bankman-Fried was “almost always at his desk,” she wrote, not living the lavish lifestyle the trailer suggests.

The criticism targets The Altruists, Netflix’s long-planned FTX series that stars Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison and Anthony Boyle as Bankman-Fried.

The eight-episode limited series, executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, premieres November 19.

Its trailer, released the week of October 8, frames the rise and fall of FTX as a romance between two “hyper-smart idealists”, a framing Wang flatly rejects.

She also pushes back on how Caroline Ellison is portrayed. Wang describes the former Alameda Research CEO, who later settled charges with the CFTC and testified against Bankman-Fried, as quiet and mild-mannered, not the aggressive character depicted on screen.

Critically, Wang says most FTX staff did not know Ellison and Bankman-Fried were in a relationship until after the November 2022 bankruptcy filing. “The company I worked for looked nothing like that,” she wrote.

Wang clarifies she has no interest in defending those responsible for the collapse. But she rejects the narrative that a partying culture caused FTX’s failure. ”

That is a story the media likes,” she says. She also notes she lost personal money in the collapse. In the series, Madison Hu plays the character based on her.

Wang has since co-founded Pacifica, a trading platform she launched in early 2025.

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The Broader FTX Story: Why the Narrative Still Matters

The Altruists is inspired by New York Magazine reporting and frames Bankman-Fried and Ellison as “Gen Z’s Bonnie & Clyde.”

The show arrives as the real-world aftermath of the collapse continues. Bankman-Fried’s appeal to overturn his fraud conviction failed, leaving his 25-year sentence intact.

The U.S. Senate also rejected his clemency bid amid broader debates over Trump-era crypto pardons.

For creditors, the story is not over either. FTX has been working through large-scale creditor repayment distributions, a process that began well after the 2022 collapse.

Meanwhile, Caroline Ellison started serving her prison sentence after receiving two years for her cooperation with prosecutors.

The accuracy debate is not new for Netflix. The streamer faced a cease-and-desist over its Razzlekhan Bitcoin heist documentary, raising similar questions about how the platform handles real financial crimes.

Asia-focused crypto news outlet Wu Blockchain also reported on Wang’s criticism, amplifying it to a broader audience beyond English-language crypto media.

For investors and the broader crypto market, the distortion matters.

How FTX’s story is told shapes public perception of crypto risk, exchange governance, and regulatory urgency, even years after the collapse.

An insider’s pushback against a romanticized retelling is a reminder that the gap between entertainment framing and operational reality can be wide. The Altruists premieres November 19 on Netflix.