Home / Crypto News / Ex-FTX Executive Accuses Netflix of Turning $8B Fraud Into a Love Story: “Shame on You”

Ex-FTX Executive Accuses Netflix of Turning $8B Fraud Into a Love Story: “Shame on You”

Pardon Joshua
By Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua

Pardon Joshua

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Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.
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Netflix Unveils Cast For Upcoming Series About Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX

Highlights

  • Former FTX COO Constance Wang says Netflix’s series The Altruists made her “physically throw up,” slamming it for turning the collapse into a love story.
  • Wang rebuts the trailer’s party-culture framing, saying FTX’s core team was under 200 staff working 16-18 hour days, with SBF “almost always at his desk.”
  • The Altruists, starring Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison and executive produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground, premieres November 19 on Netflix.
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Constance Wang, the former chief operating officer of FTX, says watching the trailer for Netflix’s upcoming series about the exchange’s collapse made her physically ill.

In an October 9 post on X, Wang, who joined FTX as COO in early 2019, rose to co-CEO in the company’s final months, and was the last person to leave the Bahamas after Sam Bankman-Fried’s extradition, wrote that “watching it made me physically throw up.”

She added that FTX’s collapse “ruined many lives,” yet Netflix turned it into a love story. “Shame on you,” she closed.

What Wang Actually Said: A Team of Under 200, Not a Bahamas Party

Wang’s X post delivers a point-by-point rebuttal of the trailer’s imagery. FTX’s core team peaked at fewer than 200 employees, a fraction of what peers its size employed.

Many worked 16 to 18 hour days with barely any sleep. Bankman-Fried was “almost always at his desk,” she wrote, not living the lavish lifestyle the trailer suggests.

The criticism targets The Altruists, Netflix’s long-planned FTX series that stars Julia Garner as Caroline Ellison and Anthony Boyle as Bankman-Fried.

The eight-episode limited series, executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground production company, premieres November 19.

Its trailer, released the week of October 8, frames the rise and fall of FTX as a romance between two “hyper-smart idealists”, a framing Wang flatly rejects.

She also pushes back on how Caroline Ellison is portrayed. Wang describes the former Alameda Research CEO, who later settled charges with the CFTC and testified against Bankman-Fried, as quiet and mild-mannered, not the aggressive character depicted on screen.

Critically, Wang says most FTX staff did not know Ellison and Bankman-Fried were in a relationship until after the November 2022 bankruptcy filing. “The company I worked for looked nothing like that,” she wrote.

Wang clarifies she has no interest in defending those responsible for the collapse. But she rejects the narrative that a partying culture caused FTX’s failure. ”

That is a story the media likes,” she says. She also notes she lost personal money in the collapse. In the series, Madison Hu plays the character based on her.

Wang has since co-founded Pacifica, a trading platform she launched in early 2025.

The Broader FTX Story: Why the Narrative Still Matters

The Altruists is inspired by New York Magazine reporting and frames Bankman-Fried and Ellison as “Gen Z’s Bonnie & Clyde.”

The show arrives as the real-world aftermath of the collapse continues. Bankman-Fried’s appeal to overturn his fraud conviction failed, leaving his 25-year sentence intact.

The U.S. Senate also rejected his clemency bid amid broader debates over Trump-era crypto pardons.

For creditors, the story is not over either. FTX has been working through large-scale creditor repayment distributions, a process that began well after the 2022 collapse.

Meanwhile, Caroline Ellison started serving her prison sentence after receiving two years for her cooperation with prosecutors.

The accuracy debate is not new for Netflix. The streamer faced a cease-and-desist over its Razzlekhan Bitcoin heist documentary, raising similar questions about how the platform handles real financial crimes.

Asia-focused crypto news outlet Wu Blockchain also reported on Wang’s criticism, amplifying it to a broader audience beyond English-language crypto media.

For investors and the broader crypto market, the distortion matters.

How FTX’s story is told shapes public perception of crypto risk, exchange governance, and regulatory urgency, even years after the collapse.

An insider’s pushback against a romanticized retelling is a reminder that the gap between entertainment framing and operational reality can be wide. The Altruists premieres November 19 on Netflix.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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About Author
Pardon Joshua
About Author
Pardon Joshua
Pardon Joshua Ngushual is a B2B crypto content writer and SEO/AEO specialist with over five years of experience covering blockchain, digital assets, and Web3 markets. He writes for leading crypto publications including CoinGape, CoinMedium, CoinNewsSpan, UnoCrypto, The Crypto Times, and Token Minds, with a portfolio spanning breaking news, market analysis, price predictions, prediction markets, and long-form editorial features on stablecoins, real-world assets (RWA), and blockchain PR. An Ahrefs-certified marketing professional, Pardon combines editorial craft with data-driven search strategy, building reusable content frameworks and optimizing for both traditional SEO and emerging AI-answer engines. He has developed full editorial pipelines aligned to strict publication house styles and delivered content audits and SEO strategy proposals for fintech and crypto clients.