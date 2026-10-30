Home / Crypto News / Binance Hack Update: Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Others Blame North Korea for Biggest Crypto Theft

Binance Hack Update: Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Others Blame North Korea for Biggest Crypto Theft

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Binance Hack Update: Chainalysis, TRM Labs, Others Blame North Korea for Biggest Crypto Theft

Highlights

  • North Korea behind $6.3 billion Binance hack, per Chainalysis, TRM Labs and other blockchain analysts.
  • The hacking matches patterns linked to earlier Bybit, Bitget and KelpDAO hacks.
  • On-chain investigator ZachXBT revealed how funds commingled with earlier Bitget hacked funds.
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North Korea’s elite hacking group is behind the $6.3 billion Binance hack, according to many Blockchain analytics firms including TRM Labs and Chainalysis. The massive drain of multiple crypto assets from the exchange’s hot wallets is regarded as the largest crypto theft in history.

North Korea’s Lazarus Group Behind Binance Hack: Chainalysis

Blockchain intelligence firms and investigators have attributed Binance $6.3 billion hack on October 29 to North Korea’s TraderTraitor, a unit of the government-sponsored hacker group Lazarus Group.

Chainalysis began actively investigating the Binance exploit in coordination with industry partners. “At present we are monitoring funds moving across multiple blockchains, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tron, and a number of L2s,” it said.

Chainalysis CEO Jonathan Levin stated their analysis linked the largest crypto theft to North Korean hacker group TraderTraitor. This is due to commingling of funds with last month’s Bitget exploit.

“We have a high degree of confidence that DPRK is responsible for the $6.4 billion hack of Binance,” Chainalysis stated. Levin also noted that crypto industry partners froze nearly $3 billion, with Chainalysis continuing to track the remaining funds.

 

TRM Labs and On-Chain Sleuths Point to TraderTraitor

TRM Labs also blamed TraderTraitor for moving $6.36 billion from Binance hot wallets across 10 blockchains in just 20 minutes.

Based on robust on and off-chain intelligence, TRM Labs claimed the attacker used Ethereum EIP-7702 to turn a Binance wallet into a sweeper it controlled. Hackers prepared 50 pre-signed authorizations in advance and executed them on other chains during the same 20-minute window.

TraderTraitor is responsible for the 1.5 billion Bybit hack in 2025 and the KelpDAO hack in April 2026. TRM highlighted matching patterns with earlier incidents. Almost $2.8 billion in stablecoins and other assets were frozen by issuers including Tether, Circle, and others.

Binance Hot Wallet Transfers
Binance Hot Wallet Transfers. Source: TRM Labs

On-chain investigator ZachXBT reported that stolen funds from the Binance hack and the earlier $388 million Bitget exploit were commingled at the same address after arriving via THORChain.This indicated that the same actor is likely behind both incidents.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.