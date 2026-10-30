Home / Crypto News / Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Hits Level Last Seen During FTX Collapse: CryptoQuant CEO

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Hits Level Last Seen During FTX Collapse: CryptoQuant CEO

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Hits Level Last Seen During FTX Collapse: CryptoQuant CEO

Highlights

  • Bitcoin’s Coinbase Premium hits a 4-year low, levels last witnessed after the FTX collapse.
  • CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju said "market sentiment is bearish enough to be bullish."
  • Bitcoin price plunges to $77K amid panic surrounding Binance hack.
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Bitcoin’s Coinbase Premium hits a 4-year low, CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju shared in an X post on Friday. This comes as the crypto market braces for a deeper crash after a $6.3 billion hack on Binance crypto exchange.

Coinbase Premium Falls to 4-Year Low, Bullish or Bearish for Bitcoin?

CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju noted the last time it was this low was in November 2022, right after the FTX collapse. Bitcoin formed its cycle bottom near $15,500-$16,000. He believes the market sentiment could turn bullish after the recent bear market.

“Coinbase Premium hit a 4-year low. The last time it was this low was in Nov 2022, right after the FTX collapse, when BTC bottomed. Market sentiment is bearish enough to be bullish, imo,” CEO Ki Young Ju posted, sharing a CryptoQuant chart.

Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index
Bitcoin Coinbase Premium Index. Source: CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju

Coinbase Premium Index measures the percentage price difference between an asset trading on Coinbase in USD pair and Binance in USDT pair. It provides a real-time signal of relative buying or selling pressure from the US market compared to global crypto trading platforms.

During market bottoms, it signals that Bitcoin is cheaper on Coinbase than Binance. Combining it with other on-chain data such as exchange flows and fund volume could help trigger buy-the-dip sentiment.

Bitcoin Price Plunges to $77K

A lower Coinbase Premium Index can make Bitcoin investors more cautious during falling crypto market sentiment. Bitcoin price has plunged more than 5% to around $77K today amid panic surrounding $6.3 billion.

Binance has pledged to pay all $6.3 billion from its SAFU Fund and the company’s funds. The crypto exchange has already reserved over $6.34 billion of company funds to cover this hack. $5 billion of these funds are already held in the exact token assets that were impacted.

However, Bitcoin price continues to hold near the $77K level. The 24-hour low and high are $76,443 and $81,840, respectively. Positive developments in the coming days could trigger upside momentum, but traders remain cautious until Binance withdrawals open.

Also Check: Binance Hack Live Updates

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.