Home / Crypto News / Binance Completes Initial Investigation into $6.3B Hack, Here’s What Happened

Binance Completes Initial Investigation into $6.3B Hack, Here’s What Happened

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Binance Completes Initial Investigation into $6.3B Hack, Here's What Happened

Highlights

  • Binance completes initial investigation into the hack, with $6.3 billion impacted.
  • Compromised DevOps engineer's laptop enabled unauthorized withdrawals.
  • Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds.
  • Co-CEO Yi He expects withdrawals to reopen in next 48 hours.
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The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has completed an initial investigation into the hack, calling it a “security incident.” The exchange revealed that a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop enabled unauthorized withdrawals of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other crypto assets worth billions.

Binance Hack: Estimates $6.3 Billion in Total Impact, $3 Billion Frozen

In an official announcement on October 30, Binance claimed the security incident or hack happened due to a compromised DevOps engineer’s laptop. It allowed an attacker to gain access to a service container and submit unauthorized withdrawal transactions.

The estimated total impact sits at around $6.3 billion, with $3 billion frozen on-chain through blockchain partners. However, Binance confirmed wallet private keys remain safe and plans to share proof of reserves once the remediation process is complete.

“We have found no evidence of any wallet private key leak. We will share a detailed technical post-mortem once the investigation is complete and the facts are fully verified,” said Binance.

Binance has temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals after the hack. It has revoked affected authorizations and is working with law enforcement and blockchain intelligence partners to trace and recover funds.

Crypto Exchange to Cover All Losses

Binance will cover all losses from the SAFU fund and the company’s funds. Executives also confirmed that user funds are safe.

“Our teams are working around the clock to resolve this issue safely and thoroughly. We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to confirm the identity of these criminals and bring them to justice,” Binance added.

Crypto companies moved quickly to contain the stolen funds. Tether froze almost $1.57 billion in USDT and Circle froze over $800 million in USDC after the Binance hack. Additional assets were reportedly frozen by other issuers.

Binance co-CEO Yi He on Binance Hack

Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao confirmed that co-CEO Yi He remained awake all night to manage the situation. “User funds are SAFU! Yet, this pregnant lady pulled an all nighter, along side hundreds of Binancians,” he said.

CZ also revealed that many crypto industry allies and even competitors came together and provided the needed help. “It hurts, but we will survive,” he added.

Yi He engaged security teams to review all relevant information with urgency. “We will provide updates through official Binance channels as soon as we have verified information.” She also warned users to remain cautious of scams and not trust unofficial links, messages, or requests for account information.

Yi He appreciated the swift action by Tether, Circle, Ripple, and others to freeze funds. She confirmed that Binance will cover all losses in the hack.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.