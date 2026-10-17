Home / Crypto News / Gemini Co-Founder Calls Zcash Still Early as ZEC Becomes Top Choice for Laundering

Gemini Co-Founder Calls Zcash Still Early as ZEC Becomes Top Choice for Laundering

Rupam Roy
By Rupam Roy
Rupam Roy

Rupam Roy

News Writer & Journalist
Expertise : Crypto, Blockchain, Web3, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Global News, Stock Market
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
Winklevoss twins launch Cypherpunk Technologies to invest $50M in Zcash.

Highlights

  • Tyler Winklevoss believes Zcash adoption remains in its early stages despite growing market interest.
  • ZEC has gained over 425% in 12 months despite its recent price decline.
  • Blockchain reports highlight alleged Zcash use to conceal funds linked to multiple crypto exploits.
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The Zcash (ZEC) price has once again stayed in negative territory today after recording a robust run over the past few months. Notably, the recent decline could be attributed to a topsy-turvy scenario in the broader crypto market.

Amid this, Gemini co-founder Tyler Winklevoss said that the privacy coin is still likely to be in its early stage, in terms of adoption. On the other hand, a recent report from a renowned market expert showed that the hackers are leaning towards Zcash (ZEC) for money laundering, which has sparked discussions among market participants.

Gemini Co-Founder Says Zcash is in Early Stages

Tyler Winklevoss, co-founder of crypto exchange Gemini, recently highlighted the limited adoption of Zcash among mainstream crypto participants. His remarks came after a discussion at TOKEN2049, where his twin brother Cameron Winklevoss asked attendees about their ZEC holdings.

According to Tyler, only around 10 people raised their hands among “thousands of people” present in the “room”. He viewed the response as evidence that Zcash adoption is still in the early stage, which has gained notable traction from market participants.

Tyler Winklevoss on Zcash Adoption
Source: X

Meanwhile, the observation has also sparked discussions on the long-term potential of the privacy coin. For context, Zcash (ZEC) price has recorded gains of over 425% over the past 12 months, indicating robust interest from investors towards the asset.

However, despite its recent market performance, Zcash may still have considerable room to expand its user base, as hinted by the Gemini co-founder. Notably, Zcash distinguishes itself through privacy features that allow users to shield transaction details.

Although this capability appeals to individuals seeking greater financial confidentiality, it also creates challenges for investigators attempting to trace suspicious transfers. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that Winklevoss Asset Services has recently filed for a Spot Zcash ETF with the US SEC, highlighting their growing interest into the asset.

Hackers Increasingly Turn to ZEC for Stolen Funds

While the Gemini co-founder highlighted the adoption potential of Zcash, a separate report raised concerns about its use in illicit financial activity. Wu Blockchain reported that on-chain analyst Specter observed that more threat actors or hackers are moving stolen assets into ZEC.

Meanwhile, the report followed blockchain investigator ZachXBT’s disclosure concerning the Bitget exploiter, who allegedly used Zcash to shield stolen assets. Subsequent transactions reportedly involved funds linked to the Cryptobills Ledger security incident and the $12 million Triple-A exploit.

These developments suggest that attackers may be exploiting privacy features to complicate fund tracing. However, the reported transactions do not establish that Zcash itself is responsible for the underlying crimes.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Rupam Roy
About Author
Rupam Roy
Rupam is a seasoned professional with three years of experience in the financial market, where he has developed a reputation as a meticulous research analyst and insightful journalist. He thrives on exploring the dynamic nuances of the financial landscape. Currently serving as a sub-editor at Coingape, Rupam's expertise extends beyond conventional boundaries. His role involves breaking stories, analyzing AI-related developments, providing real-time updates on the crypto market, and presenting insightful economic news. Rupam's career is characterized by a deep passion for unraveling the complexities of finance and delivering impactful stories that resonate with a diverse audience.