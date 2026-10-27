Coinbase, Ripple, Winklevoss Twins Top Donors from Crypto in US Midterm Elections

The cryptocurrency industry is again among the top contributors to the 2026 US midterm elections, with donations surging ahead of the elections. Coinbase, Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Ripple are leading donors from the crypto industry.

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Coinbase, Ripple and Winklevoss Twins Donate Millions in US Midterm Elections

Crypto companies and executives have emerged as major political contributors for the 2026 U.S. midterms, donating more than $176 million to political campaigns and super PACs, according to the US FEC data as of October 27.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has donated about $58 million during the 2026 midterm election cycle. It ranks 12th among all donors and fifth among companies and organizations.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has donated roughly $1 million. The donations are split relatively evenly between parties and candidates.

Crypto infrastructure and payments company Ripple has donated about $49.6 million this cycle. This makes it the 17th-largest corporate donor.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Ripple executive chairman and a longtime Democratic megadonor Chris Larsen has donated over $22.5 million to federal candidates and super PACs this cycle. He is increasing his involvement in U.S. politics, with even bigger donations as the U.S. midterm elections approach.

Meanwhile, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, known as the Winklevoss twins, have donated a combined $55.9 million, while crypto firm Foris DAX contributed $39 million.

Fairshake, crypto’s largest super PAC, is leading the crypto industry’s strategy again after spending $196 million during the 2024 election cycle. Fairshake said 53 of the 58 candidates it supported in primaries or special elections this year won and will be on the ballot on November 3.

Notably, Fairshake has transferred $139 million to affiliated committees Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs. While the latter is Republican-aligned, Protect Progress supports Democratic candidates who favor cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

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Top 50 Donors and Organizations Contributed $2.77 Billion

Total donations from the top 50 donors in the US midterm elections are about $2.77 billion. Of that amount, roughly $1.67 billion went to Republican-leaning causes and about $832 million to Democratic-leaning causes.

Among individual donors, Elon Musk leads with about $446 million in donations to the Republican Party. Most of the money went to Super PACs and affiliated groups aimed at retaining the Republican Party’s control of Congress.

The crypto industry is pushing for the CLARITY Act, which derailed due to a lack of support from Democrats. The industry seeks clear regulations, rulemaking, and tradFi adoption to prevent crypto companies from moving offshore.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump approval rises from a record low to 32% ahead of the US midterm elections. However, Kalshi prediction markets data suggest Democrats have a 64% chance to control the Senate.