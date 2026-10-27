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Coinbase, Ripple, Winklevoss Twins Top Donors from Crypto in US Midterm Elections

Varinder Singh
By Varinder Singh
Varinder Singh

Varinder Singh

Independent Sr. Journalist
Expertise : Bitcoin, Crypto, Global Macro, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3, US Stocks, AI, Regulations and Lawsuits, & More
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.
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Coinbase, Ripple, Winklevoss Twins Top Donors from Crypto in US Midterm Elections

Highlights

  • Crypto companies and individuals have donated $176 million to in the 2026 US midterm elections cycle.
  • Coinbase has contributed about $58 million and Ripple donated $49.6 million.
  • Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss have donated a combined $55.9 million.
  • Fairshake Super PAC leading crypto industry strategy with $139 million transfers to affiliated PACs.
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The cryptocurrency industry is again among the top contributors to the 2026 US midterm elections, with donations surging ahead of the elections. Coinbase, Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Ripple are leading donors from the crypto industry.

Coinbase, Ripple and Winklevoss Twins Donate Millions in US Midterm Elections

Crypto companies and executives have emerged as major political contributors for the 2026 U.S. midterms, donating more than $176 million to political campaigns and super PACs, according to the US FEC data as of October 27.

Crypto exchange Coinbase has donated about $58 million during the 2026 midterm election cycle. It ranks 12th among all donors and fifth among companies and organizations.

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has donated roughly $1 million. The donations are split relatively evenly between parties and candidates.

Crypto infrastructure and payments company Ripple has donated about $49.6 million this cycle. This makes it the 17th-largest corporate donor.

As CoinGape reported earlier, Ripple executive chairman and a longtime Democratic megadonor Chris Larsen has donated over $22.5 million to federal candidates and super PACs this cycle. He is increasing his involvement in U.S. politics, with even bigger donations as the U.S. midterm elections approach.

Meanwhile, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, known as the Winklevoss twins, have donated a combined $55.9 million, while crypto firm Foris DAX contributed $39 million.

Fairshake, crypto’s largest super PAC, is leading the crypto industry’s strategy again after spending $196 million during the 2024 election cycle. Fairshake said 53 of the 58 candidates it supported in primaries or special elections this year won and will be on the ballot on November 3.

Notably, Fairshake has transferred $139 million to affiliated committees Protect Progress and Defend American Jobs. While the latter is Republican-aligned, Protect Progress supports Democratic candidates who favor cryptocurrency and blockchain innovation.

Fairshake Transfers to Affiliated PACs
Fairshake Transfers to Affiliated PACs. Source: US FEC

Top 50 Donors and Organizations Contributed $2.77 Billion

Total donations from the top 50 donors in the US midterm elections are about $2.77 billion. Of that amount, roughly $1.67 billion went to Republican-leaning causes and about $832 million to Democratic-leaning causes.

Among individual donors, Elon Musk leads with about $446 million in donations to the Republican Party. Most of the money went to Super PACs and affiliated groups aimed at retaining the Republican Party’s control of Congress.

The crypto industry is pushing for the CLARITY Act, which derailed due to a lack of support from Democrats. The industry seeks clear regulations, rulemaking, and tradFi adoption to prevent crypto companies from moving offshore.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump approval rises from a record low to 32% ahead of the US midterm elections. However, Kalshi prediction markets data suggest Democrats have a 64% chance to control the Senate.

Odds of Democrats to Control Senate
Odds of Democrats to Control Senate. Source: Kalshi
Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Varinder Singh
About Author
Varinder Singh
Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 13 years of experience, including over 7 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 6000 news articles and papers.