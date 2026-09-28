Home / Crypto News / JUST IN: Belarus Approves First Crypto Banks as New Digital Asset Rules Take Effect

JUST IN: Belarus Approves First Crypto Banks as New Digital Asset Rules Take Effect

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By Coingapestaff
Coingapestaff

Coingapestaff

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CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.
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CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.
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Highlights

  • Belarus registered its first crypto banks as the country starts implementing its digital asset framework.
  • Both institutions need National Bank accreditation before they can start offering regulated crypto banking services.
  • The new model combines High-Tech Park oversight with National Bank supervision for licensed crypto banks.
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Belarus has registered its first crypto banks under a new digital asset framework. The move brings the country closer to launching regulated institutions that combine crypto and banking services.

Belarus Registers First Crypto Banks

The High-Tech Park added the country’s first two crypto banks as residents. However, both institutions will have to get accreditation from the National Bank before they can start functioning.

The registrations were announced at a meeting of the supervisory board chaired by Prime Minister Alexander Turchin. The decision moves Belarus’ crypto banking rules into the next stage.

The two institutions have not been identified. However, Dmitry Kalechits, a senior High-Tech Park official, said both already operate in the crypto market.

The applicants established expert teams and readiness of their technological systems, he said. They also did technical and legal checks prior to the registration.

National Bank Approval Still Required

The framework requires every crypto bank to hold High-Tech Park resident status. Additionally, every institution will have to register under the official crypto bank registry of the National Bank.

According to the rules, a crypto bank is required to be a joint-stock company. The framework enables companies to provide digital token services in addition to banking and payment services.

The crypto banking decree was signed in January by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The rules went into effect in July and provided a formal category for these institutions.

Earlier, the Chairman of the National Bank Roman Golovchenko stated that a number of foreign financial companies had expressed interest in the sector.

Belarus Uses Dual Crypto Bank Regulation

Belarus plans to regulate crypto banks through both the High-Tech Park and the National Bank. The High-Tech Park is already a legal area for approved digital asset activity.

Kalechits stated that the dual model would help firm up supervision and encourage regulated crypto financial services. He further pointed out that the structure could help build confidence in the financial sector.

However, Belarus is not walking the same route as nations that rely on current banking legislation to regulate crypto firms. Switzerland, for instance, has enabled crypto banks to be licensed under its existing banking regime.

Belarus has established a special crypto bank category, thereby establishing a special regulatory path. The first registrations are now stepping the framework closer towards full licensing and market entry.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.
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Why Trust CoinGape

CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights Read more… to our readers. Our journal analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

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About Author
Coingapestaff
About Author
Coingapestaff
CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.